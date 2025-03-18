NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #381 (Wednesday, March 19 2025)

By published

Need help with Strands #381? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Upright and grand" — is pretty obvious if you're familiar with the topic, but as ever may be tricky if you're not.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #381, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #381, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #381.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #381 is... "Upright and grand".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Tinkling the ivories".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • SPIKEY
  • RAGS
  • FRONT
  • VENTS
  • GRINS
  • SLAKE
  • TIME

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PIANOPARTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #381?

Drumroll, please...

  • KEYBOARD
  • PEDALS
  • COVER
  • STRINGS
  • HAMMERS
  • FRAME

Strands #381

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PIANOPARTS.

Strands #381

“Upright and grand”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. For me, "Upright and grand" can only refer to types of piano, something that was reinforced when I found KEYBOARD in the bottom corner.

Sure enough, I was able to feel out the spangram of PIANOPARTS spelt backwards from right to left across the board, and I was away.

The bottom half was quickly polished off with PEDALS and COVER. I could then turn my attentions to the top half where I found STRINGS in the top right, followed by HAMMERS in the opposite corner.

That left just FRAME to complete the puzzle in double-quick time with no clues required.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #380 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

