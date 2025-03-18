NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #381 (Wednesday, March 19 2025)
Need help with Strands #381? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Upright and grand" — is pretty obvious if you're familiar with the topic, but as ever may be tricky if you're not.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #381, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #381, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #381.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #381 is... "Upright and grand".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Tinkling the ivories".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SPIKEY
- RAGS
- FRONT
- VENTS
- GRINS
- SLAKE
- TIME
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with S.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's PIANOPARTS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #381?
Drumroll, please...
- KEYBOARD
- PEDALS
- COVER
- STRINGS
- HAMMERS
- FRAME
...and the spangram was PIANOPARTS.
Strands #381
“Upright and grand”
🔵🟡🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. For me, "Upright and grand" can only refer to types of piano, something that was reinforced when I found KEYBOARD in the bottom corner.
Sure enough, I was able to feel out the spangram of PIANOPARTS spelt backwards from right to left across the board, and I was away.
The bottom half was quickly polished off with PEDALS and COVER. I could then turn my attentions to the top half where I found STRINGS in the top right, followed by HAMMERS in the opposite corner.
That left just FRAME to complete the puzzle in double-quick time with no clues required.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #380 right here.
