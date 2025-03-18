NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #381 (Wednesday, March 19 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Upright and grand" — is pretty obvious if you're familiar with the topic, but as ever may be tricky if you're not.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #381, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #381, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #381.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #381 is... "Upright and grand".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Tinkling the ivories".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPIKEY

RAGS

FRONT

VENTS

GRINS

SLAKE

TIME

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PIANOPARTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #381?

Drumroll, please...

KEYBOARD

PEDALS

COVER

STRINGS

HAMMERS

FRAME

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PIANOPARTS.

Strands #381

“Upright and grand”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. For me, "Upright and grand" can only refer to types of piano, something that was reinforced when I found KEYBOARD in the bottom corner.

Sure enough, I was able to feel out the spangram of PIANOPARTS spelt backwards from right to left across the board, and I was away.

The bottom half was quickly polished off with PEDALS and COVER. I could then turn my attentions to the top half where I found STRINGS in the top right, followed by HAMMERS in the opposite corner.

That left just FRAME to complete the puzzle in double-quick time with no clues required.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #380 right here.