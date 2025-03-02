NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #365 (Monday, March 3 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A fungus among-us" — isn't so much a clue as the complete answer, but that doesn't mean finding the other words will be easy.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #365, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #365, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #365.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #363 is... "A fungus among-us".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Be a good spore".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SHIRE

SINK

MISTY

RUST

MOLES

CORE

SMOKE

TOYS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with M and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MUSHROOMS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #365?

Drumroll, please...

SHIITAKE

BUTTON

TRUFFLE

OYSTER

ENOKI

CREMINI

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MUSHROOMS.

Strands #365

“A fungus among-us”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, assuming you know your mushrooms.

I had heard of most of them, so was able to find SHIITAKE (top left), BUTTON (right-hand side) and TRUFFLE (top right) straight away.

I then connected the spangram of MUSHROOMS backwards from bottom to top to divide the board in two. That helped me find OYSTER in the bottom-right corner.

Two words were left to find on the opposite side. I vaguely remembered a mushroom ending in OKI, so I connected a few letters in front until I finally got the right combination of ENOKI.

That left one I'd never heard of - CREMINI - to complete the puzzle.

