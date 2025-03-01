NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #364 (Sunday, March 2 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Getting closure" — is quite subtle, but the 'Z' in the bottom-left corner should help you get started.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #364, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #364, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #364.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #363 is... "Getting closure".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Keeping clothes closed".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PICKLE

PUCK

STEERS

PANTS

TEEN

SALSA

STUBS

SAVER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FASTENERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #364?

Drumroll, please...

ZIPPER

BUCKLE

BUTTON

SNAP

CLASP

VELCRO

MAGNET

...and the spangram was FASTENERS.

Strands #364

“Getting closure”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle would be rather tricky to get started, if it weren't for the 'Z' in the bottom-left corner giving the first word away.

Starting there, I quickly connected ZIPPER, which made the theme - "Getting closure" - rather obvious. I followed this up with BUCKLE to its right and BUTTON near the top right. That cordoned off SNAP for my fourth answer.

I then found CLASP in the top left, which created space for the spangram of FASTENERS spelt from left to right along the middle of the board.

Two answers were left to find. VELCRO was directly underneath the spangram, and that meant I just had to connect MAGNET in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

