NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #364 (Sunday, March 2 2025)
Need help with Strands #364? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Getting closure" — is quite subtle, but the 'Z' in the bottom-left corner should help you get started.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #364, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #364, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #364.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #363 is... "Getting closure".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Keeping clothes closed".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PICKLE
- PUCK
- STEERS
- PANTS
- TEEN
- SALSA
- STUBS
- SAVER
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's FASTENERS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #364?
Drumroll, please...
- ZIPPER
- BUCKLE
- BUTTON
- SNAP
- CLASP
- VELCRO
- MAGNET
...and the spangram was FASTENERS.
Strands #364
“Getting closure”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🟡🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle would be rather tricky to get started, if it weren't for the 'Z' in the bottom-left corner giving the first word away.
Starting there, I quickly connected ZIPPER, which made the theme - "Getting closure" - rather obvious. I followed this up with BUCKLE to its right and BUTTON near the top right. That cordoned off SNAP for my fourth answer.
I then found CLASP in the top left, which created space for the spangram of FASTENERS spelt from left to right along the middle of the board.
Two answers were left to find. VELCRO was directly underneath the spangram, and that meant I just had to connect MAGNET in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #363 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
5 biggest new games launching in March 2025 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC
7 crucial Monster Hunter Wilds tips to help you survive after playing more than 50 hours