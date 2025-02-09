NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #344 (Monday, February 10 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "The munchies" — is pretty easy once you get a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #344, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #344, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #344.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #344 is... "The munchies".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Don't spoil your dinner".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STUN

TUNA

LOAN

PONY

SPRINT

SOAP

CORAL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with E.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SNACKTIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #344?

Drumroll, please...

CHIPS

FRUIT

CANDY

NUTS

CHEESE

POPCORN

GRANOLA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SNACKTIME.

Strands #344

“The munchies”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty easy one today, especially if you get the spangram right away, as I did.

SNACKTIME, spelt backwards from bottom to top, neatly splits the board in two, and makes finding the seven remaining answers really straightforward.

I tackled both sides of the grid systematically, working upwards from the bottom. On the right side, I found CHIPS, with FRUIT above it, CANDY above that and NUTS at the top.

The left only had three answers within, so I knew they were going to be longer answers. But I found CHEESE in the bottom left, followed by POPCORN to its right. That left just GRANOLA at the top to complete the puzzle in double-quick time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #343 right here.