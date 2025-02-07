NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #342 (Saturday, February 8 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Westminster assembly" — is especially tricky if you're reading from the British side of the Atlantic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #342, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #342, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #342.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #342 is... "Westminster assembly".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Best in show".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

YONDER

SIGNS

RIDERS

TENDS

KNOWS

PUGS

RUDER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with D and ends with P.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DOGGROUP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #342?

Drumroll, please...

WORKING

TOYS

SPORTING

HERDING

HOUNDS

TERRIERS

...and the spangram was DOGGROUP.

Strands #342

“Westminster assembly”

🔵💡🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is really tough if you're British, like me. On this side of the Atlantic, Westminster is associated with the Houses of Parliament and the UK government. Apparently it's all about dogs over there!

It took me an embarrassingly long time to figure out the connection between my answers too. I got WORKING by chance, and then used a clue to reveal TOYS.

SPORTING followed in the top corner, but it wasn't until I connected HERDING on the opposite side that the penny finally dropped. These are all kinds of dog breeds, and sure enough I found DOGGROUP spelt backwards from right to left.

Only two answers were left to find, and now I knew what I was looking for, it was pretty easy. I found the 'H' of HOUNDS tucked inside the spangram, and that just left TERRIER in an 'L' shape in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

