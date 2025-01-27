NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #331 (Tuesday, January 28 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Stable supply" — isn't hugely subtle, but still relies on you knowing about the topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #331, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #331, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #331.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #331 is... "Stable supply".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Listen to the neigh-sayers".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BOING

SIRE

DRUIDS

SHINER

SHIRK

HARES

ROPE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with H and ends with G.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HORSEBACKRIDING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #331?

Drumroll, please...

CROP

SADDLE

BRIDLE

REINS

SPURS

HARNESS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HORSEBACKRIDING.

Strands #331

“Stable supply”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was pretty taxing, but only because I don't know much about horses. With a theme like "Stable supply", this was only ever going to be about horses.

But despite not having many of the answers on the tip of my tongue, it turns out I knew all of the words. They just took a little effort to extract from the depths of my brain's internal dictionary.

I found CROP along the bottom of the grid first, followed by SADDLE to its right.

Now it was clear about equine matters, I hunted for the word "horse" which I found, but which didn't register. I expanded it to "horseback" which still didn't connect, so made it a bit longer to spell HORSEBACKRIDING and finally get the spangram.

That cordoned off BRIDLE in the top-right corner, and I then found REINS just underneath the middle of the spangram. Below the start of it was SPURS spelt backwards, and that just left HARNESS in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #330 right here.