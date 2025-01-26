NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #330 (Monday, January 27 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Viva Las Vegas" — isn't too tough, as long as you're familiar with the subject matter.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #330, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #330, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #330.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #330 is... "Viva Las Vegas".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You've got to know when to hold 'em".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GAMER

MELT

JACKAL

BRAG

PART

SOLE

GLEE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GAMBLING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #330?

Drumroll, please...

CRAPS

BLACKJACK

ROULETTE

POKER

SLOTS

BACCARAT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GAMBLING.

Strands #330

“Viva Las Vegas”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. With a theme like "Viva Las Vegas", today's puzzle was always going to be about casino games, and thankfully I knew enough about them to complete the grid without hints.

I found CRAPS in the bottom-right corner, followed by BLACKJACK to its left. ROULETTE was in the middle of the board, with POKER just above it.

Importantly, this carved out a series of letters in a row that had to be the spangram, so I connected GAMBLING in a flattened horseshoe shape in the middle of the board.

Two answers were left to find. SLOTS was in the top left, which just left BACCARAT on the opposite side to complete the puzzle.

