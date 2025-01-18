NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #322 (Sunday, January 19 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I get the message" — isn't too hard to figure out, once you have a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #322, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #322, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #322.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #322 is... "I get the message".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Digital messaging".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BENT

STEMS

SEAR

TALES

DOZEN

SHIRE

FATS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with L.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EMAILLABEL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #322?

Drumroll, please...

SENT

SPAM

INBOX

DRAFTS

STARRED

TRASH

SNOOZED

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CAPTAIN.

Strands #322

“I get the message”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. I'm ashamed to say that, despite being a technology writer by trade, today's theme being email focused didn't click until I'd been given a couple of clues. I blame feeling slightly fluey.

Those clues revealed SENT and SPAM. And at first, I thought this might actually be about text messaging more generally, until I got INBOX in the top-left corner. With DRAFTS spelt backwards directly below it, I finally had a good grip on what the topic was about.

But even then, I wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. Still, I eventually spotted STARRED in the top-right corner, followed by TRASH spelt backwards from the bottom up along the middle.

I then located SNOOZED in the bottom-right corner, which just left the spangram to bag: EMAILLABEL spelt from top to bottom along the middle of the grid.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #321 right here.