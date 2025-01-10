NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #314 (Saturday, January 11 2025)
Need help with Strands #314? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Say when..." — is pretty easy once you have an answer or two on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #314, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #314, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #314.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #314 is... "Say when...".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What ____ is it?".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- GRIEVE
- SILK
- BRIE
- WORK
- RIND
- KILT
- NOOK
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with G.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's TIMING.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #314?
Drumroll, please...
- DAWN
- DUSK
- NOON
- EVENING
- MORNING
- TWILIGHT
- DAYBREAK
...and the spangram was TIMING.
Strands #314
“Say when ...”
💡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's theme seems rather vague, until you get an answer on the board, when it becomes all too easy.
I needed a clue for the first answer, which was revealed to be DAWN in the top-left corner. I then saw DUSK on the opposite side, and it was clear what the puzzle was all about.
I added NOON on the left-hand side, and EVENING in the bottom right-hand corner, before connecting MORNING near the top of the grid. I was now in a position to get the spangram: TIMING, written diagonally backwards from right to left.
That left two words to find. TWILIGHT was on the right-hand side of the board, while DAYBREAK was southwest of it.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.