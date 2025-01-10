NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #314 (Saturday, January 11 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Say when..." — is pretty easy once you have an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #314, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #314, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #314.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #314 is... "Say when...".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What ____ is it?".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GRIEVE

SILK

BRIE

WORK

RIND

KILT

NOOK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TIMING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #314?

Drumroll, please...

DAWN

DUSK

NOON

EVENING

MORNING

TWILIGHT

DAYBREAK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TIMING.

Strands #314

“Say when ...”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme seems rather vague, until you get an answer on the board, when it becomes all too easy.

I needed a clue for the first answer, which was revealed to be DAWN in the top-left corner. I then saw DUSK on the opposite side, and it was clear what the puzzle was all about.

I added NOON on the left-hand side, and EVENING in the bottom right-hand corner, before connecting MORNING near the top of the grid. I was now in a position to get the spangram: TIMING, written diagonally backwards from right to left.

That left two words to find. TWILIGHT was on the right-hand side of the board, while DAYBREAK was southwest of it.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #313 right here.