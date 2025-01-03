NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #307 (Saturday, January 4 2025)
Need help with Strands #307? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Literary couples" — isn't too tricky, as long as you know a few famous books.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #307, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #307, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #307.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #307 is... "Literary couples".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What's on the book shelf?"
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PRESIDE
- RESILE
- RUNNY
- LIFT
- BOOM
- SHINE
- DESIRE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with S.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's BOOKTITLES.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #307?
Drumroll, please...
- PREJUDICE
- PRIDE
- CRIME
- PUNISHMENT
- SOUND
- FURY
...and the spangram was BOOKTITLES.
Strands #307
“Literary couples”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is a nice and easy one, even with only a cursory knowledge of classic fiction.
I cottoned on to what the theme - "Literary couples" - had to be about when I found PREJUDICE in the bottom-right corner. Sure enough, I found PRIDE in the top right, and I was away.
What other classic double book titles are there? Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment seemed like an obvious contender, and I did indeed find CRIME on the left-hand side, and PUNISHMENT curled around the bottom-right quadrant.
I then saw SOUND in the top left, but didn't know what its literary partner might be. Fortunately, I'd cleared enough space to figure out the spangram had to be BOOKTITLES, and that only left four letters to decode for the final answer: FURY.
