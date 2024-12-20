NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #293 (Saturday, December 21 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Keeping the faith" — is reasonably easy to decode, but some of the answers are tricky.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #293, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #293, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #293.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #293 is... "Keeping the faith".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A spot to worship."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PREY

BEES

SPEED

BABES

NEAR

SEEM

STAYS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SACREDSPACES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #293?

Drumroll, please...

TABERNACLE

MOSQUE

TEMPLE

MONASTERY

ABBEY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SACREDPLACES.

Strands #293

“Keeping the faith”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was rather fortunate today that I got the longest answer right away.

I saw TABERNACLE in the top-right corner, and after a couple of attempts to spell it right (it's not a word I use every day) it went blue and made it clear that the theme of "Keeping the faith" was about places of worship.

With that in mind, I found MOSQUE to its left, and then TEMPLE along the right-hand side.

MONASTERY was spelt out neatly along the bottom, and that left me ready to tackle the spangram. Sure enough, I found SACREDSPACES spelt backward from right to left.

That just left a five-letter anagram to decode to complete the puzzle. BBAEY was, of course, ABBEY.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #292 right here.