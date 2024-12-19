NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #292 (Friday, December 20 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Morning morsel" — isn't too tough, if you're familiar with a certain set of products.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #292, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #292, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #292.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #292 is... "Morning morsel".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Just add milk."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POPCORN

CHEAP

PURE

CHAPEL

CARE

SLAKE

FACE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CEREAL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #292?

Drumroll, please...

FLAKE

SMACK

PEBBLE

CHARM

CRUNCH

PUFF

CHEERIO

LOOP

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CEREAL.

Strands #292

“Morning morsel”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Is this one U.S.-centric? Maybe, but perhaps cereal brands are an international language, as I had no trouble figuring out each one of the types without using any clues.

It helped, of course, that I found the spangram of CEREAL across the middle of the grid right away, neatly dividing the board into two halves.

I started on the bottom half first, finding FLAKE on the left with SMACK directly below it. I next saw PEBBLE in the bottom-right corner and then completed the section by connecting CHARM.

The top half was equally straightforward. I found CRUNCH in the top-right corner, followed by PUFF diagonally below it. CHEERIO was coiled around itself on the top two rows, and that just left LOOP to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #291 right here.