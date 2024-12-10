NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #283 (Wednesday, December 11 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Board certified" — is somewhat cryptic, but becomes clear with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #283, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #283, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #283.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #283 is... "Board certified".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Tools of the trade".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLAN

NOEL

SWORE

HELL

WOOD

SHIRE

SWAN

RATED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'G'.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WOODWORKING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #283?

Drumroll, please...

VISE

LATHE

DRILL

JIGSAW

PLANE

CHISEL

SANDER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WOODWORKING.

Strands #283

“Board certified”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one of those puzzles that may, at first, seem rather tough. The theme - "Board certified" - suggests something about business, rather than WOODWORKING, after all.

I fell into that trap and eventually had to use a clue to reveal VISE... which actually didn't help me at all. The reason being that VISE isn't a word in the UK, where we'd spell it "vice".

Having established that fact via a quick Google search, however, I realized that "Board certified" had to refer to the tools used for building things. I found LATHE immediately above it and DRILL to its left.

I then figured out that the mysterious 'J' on the left of the board was part of JIGSAW, before returning to the right to add in PLANE. CHISEL then jumped out at me in the middle of the grid.

That sufficiently cleared a path for me to get the spangram: WOODWORKING, which was coiled up from the top of the board to the bottom-left corner. All that remained was to connect SANDER in the top left to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #282 right here.