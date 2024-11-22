NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #265 (Saturday, November 23 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Did you hear that?" — isn't too tricky once you figure out what it's all about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #265, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #265, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #265.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #265 is... "Did you hear that?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Good for radio shows".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLEA

FEED

NUDE

ZITS

SUCH

NODE

WIFE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SOUNDEFFECTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #265?

Drumroll, please...

SIZZLE

BANG

CRASH

CRUNCH

JINGLE

HONK

KAPOW

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SOUNDEFFECTS.

Strands #265

“Did you hear that?”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

A nice and easy one today, if you get the spangram at the start as I did.

I saw the word "sound" spelt from left to right and began experimenting with how it might end. It was, of course, SOUNDEFFECTS, which set me up for a puzzle that wouldn't cause too many problems.

Starting with the two 'Z's, I found SIZZLE just above the spangram on the right-hand side of the board, and then got BANG in the bottom right. Its regular partner - CRASH - was above it in the top right, and that just left CRUNCH to complete the top half.

The bottom section was equally easy to fill in. I got JINGLE on the left below the spangram, followed by HONK to its right. That just left KAPOW to finish the puzzle in a rather good time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #264 right here.