NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #237 (Saturday, October 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Sing-song" — isn't too hard to decode, especially if you get one of the answers in quickly..

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #237, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #237, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #237.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #237 is... "Sing-song".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Specific genre".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPIT

STIR

ABLE

BADLY

NASTY

RING

PULL

CLAMS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'V' and ends with 'C'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's VOCALMUSIC.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #236?

Drumroll, please...

BALLAD

SHANTY

LULLABY

ARIA

JINGLE

SPIRITUAL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was VOCALMUSIC.

Strands #237

“Sing-song”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today - or at least, I found it pretty straightforward.

Although the theme of "Sing-song" strongly hints at music, I was pushed towards the specific genre by finding both BALLAD and SHANTY along the bottom two rows. That helped be get the spangram of VOCALMUSIC immediately above both, and I was away.

I immediately saw LULLABY above the spangram, but was slowed down a little by my total inability to correctly spell it. Is it one 'L' or two? Is there an 'E' on the end? I got there eventually, but it was a tedious struggle.

ARIA was much easier, given it was now cordoned off in the top left, and that meant only two answers were still at large. The 'J' led me to JINGLE first, which made unravelling SPIRITUAL to finish the puzzle pretty straightforward.

Yesterday's Strands answers

