NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #236 (Friday, October 25 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Make some noise" — may seem too broad at first, but will become clear with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #236, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #236, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #236.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #236 is... "Make some noise".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Sounds like a zoo!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GROUNDS

TEAK

RUCK

PESTS

QUESTS

MEAT

GROSS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PETSOUNDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #236?

Drumroll, please...

SQUARK

SQUEAK

CHIRP

PURR

GROWL

BARK

GRUNT

MEOW

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PETSOUNDS.

Strands #236

“Make some noise!”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice easy one today, which I breezed through very quickly indeed.

That's kind of a surprise, as the theme - "Make some noise!" - is maddeningly vague. Fortunately, the two instances of "SQ" on the board set me along the right lines with SQUARK and SQUEAK.

Sandwiched between them was the first four letters of the spangram, so I was quickly able to deduce the theme of the puzzle to refer to PETSOUNDS.

After that, it was plain sailing. I found CHIRP and PURR in the two bottom corners, followed by GROWL to complete the bottom half.

That left three answers to find, all clustered around the top-right corner. BARK was easy to spot, and that opened the door for GRUNT right next to it. All that was left was to connect MEOW to complete the puzzle in double-quick time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #235 right here.