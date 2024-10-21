NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #233 (Tuesday, October 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Cool color!" — will test your vocabulary in a very specific area.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #233, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #233, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #233.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #233 is... "Cool color!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Throwing shade(s)".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WIRE

SONG

VASE

SIEVE

RAZE

BOATER

LEAVES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's THEBLUES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #233?

Drumroll, please...

COBALT

AZURE

INDIGO

TURQUOISE

NAVY

PERIWINKLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was THEBLUES.

Strands #233

“Cool color!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. I might have been left pondering this one for a while, if I didn't immediately spot COBALT in the top-left corner. With AZURE to its right, it became clear pretty quickly that today's puzzle was about shades of blue.

Despite that, it took me a while to see how to connect the word "blues" into a spangram, so I tried to carve it out with more answers on the board. INDIGO was in the bottom left, and TURQUOISE opposite it, meaning I had an answer in every corner.

When I got NAVY along the middle, I finally had enough letters down to figure out that the word in front of "blues" was simply "the". That's THEBLUES, which I guess I should have got.

Only one word was left, and thankfully it was in a straight line, because I don't think I'd have ever got it otherwise. The final answer: PERIWINKLE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #232 right here.