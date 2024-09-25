NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #207 (Thursday, September 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Special delivery" — is deliberately misleading, but pretty easy to get the answers once you've figured it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #207, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #207, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #207.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #207 is... "Special delivery".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Parental accessories".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BELT

CHRIST

BELL

ROLE

HAIRS

STOLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BABYGEAR.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #207?

Drumroll, please...

CRIB

BLANKET

SWING

PLAYPEN

HIGHCHAIR

STROLLER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was BABYGEAR.

Strands #207

“Special delivery”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A cunningly deceptive clue here. Of course, the theme of "Special delivery" had me looking for parcel-related stuff, but after failing to find anything, I thought outside the box a bit.

"Delivery" can also mean giving birth, so I started to look for baby-related things, and that's when I saw CRIB in the top-left corner.

It was pretty easy from then on, as I scanned the board for baby-friendly paraphernalia.

BLANKET was top of my list and I found it in the bottom half. That also helped me complete the spangram - I'd seen the word "baby" before getting CRIB, but couldn't see what it connected to. With BLANKET in place, I was able to figure it out: BABYGEAR.

With the grid now divided in two, I completed the bottom half first, nabbing SWING and PLAYPEN. That left two to find in the top section, with HIGHCHAIR coiled around the top-right corner and STROLLER snaking along the middle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #206 right here.