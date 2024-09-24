NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #206 (Wednesday, September 25 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Claim your steak" — isn't hugely hard to decode, but does require a knowledge of certain terms to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #206, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #206, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #206.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #206 is... "Claim your steak".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Take a butcher's at today's puzzle".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BEER

FAIR

LUCK

CRIB

BITEY

FRANK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BEEFCUTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #206?

Drumroll, please...

RIBEYE

SIRLOIN

CHUCK

SHANK

FLANK

ROUND

BRISKET

..and the spangram was BEEFCUTS.

Strands #206

“Claim your steak”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. The spelling of 'steak' in the theme could only mean one thing: today, Strands is a puzzle for carnivores, and specifically those who enjoy their beef. Fortunately, despite my efforts over the last few years to become flexitarian, that includes me.

I immediately spotted RIBEYE in the bottom-right corner. And that meant I was on the hunt for other cuts, starting with SIRLOIN which I promptly found in the top left. CHUCK and SHANK immediately followed to its right.

Without 'steak' forming part of the spangram, I realized I was looking for something with "beef" in, which I found directly below SIRLOIN, spelling out BEEFCUTS from left to right.

Three answers were left to find in the bottom half. I found FLANK directly below the start of the spangram, and ROUND underneath that. That just left BRISKET between my existing answers to complete the puzzle in a pretty fast time.

