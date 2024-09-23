NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #205 (Tuesday, September 24 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Spacing out" — feels rather broad at first, but can quickly be narrowed down with the first answer.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #205, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #205, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #205.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #205 is... "Spacing out".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Take me to your leader".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SMART

LINES

DRONE

ENCORE

SCORE

RAMS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends in 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SCIENCEFICTION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #205?

Drumroll, please...

ALIEN

ROBOT

MARTIAN

DROID

MUTANT

CYBORG

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was SCIENCEFICTION.

Strands #205

“Spacing out”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle took me a while to get a handle on, purely because the theme - "Spacing out" - feels a touch broad. I assumed this was about astronomy at first, but after failing to find any planets, galaxies or NASA tech, I decided I was on the wrong track.

Fortunately, I then saw ALIEN and realized this was at the more fantastical end of the space spectrum. Sure enough, I saw the spangram of SCIENCEFICTION spelt from top to bottom, and I was away.

The spangram and my existing answer neatly cordoned off ROBOT, so I got that next. This was followed by MARTIAN in the top-left corner and DROID below it.

That left just two answers to find in the bottom left, and both were spelt backwards. This was a head-scratcher for a moment, but when I got MUTANT, I realized that the remaining stray 'Y' was part of CYBORG to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

