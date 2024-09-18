NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #200 (Thursday, September 19 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Work out the bugs" — is pretty straightforward, especially if you get the spangram right away.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #200, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #200, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #200.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #200 is... "Work out the bugs".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It might make your skin crawl."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GRIME

RIPE

PEEL

RAIL

LIMES

SLIME

WIRE



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CREEPYCRAWLIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #200?

Drumroll, please...

SPIDER

MILLIPEDE

BEETLE

TERMITE

EARWIG

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was CREEPYCRAWLIES.

Strands #200

“Work out the bugs”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, especially if you seek out the spangram first, as I did. There were a couple of false starts where I looked for "insects" and "entomology", but when I found the word "creepy" spelt from the top of the page, I just knew it had to be CREEPYCRAWLIES.

That made it simple to just 'tick' off insects and bugs as I saw them. SPIDER and MILLIPEDE completed the right-hand side, and the triple set of 'E's in the bottom-left corner made finding BEETLE a doddle.

The last two gave me a bit more trouble, but when I found TERMITE just above BEETLE, EARWIG was immediately revealed in the top-left corner for a speedy completion.

