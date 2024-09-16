NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #198 (Tuesday, September 17 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "On the rebound" — is rather cryptic, and some of the words are tricky to find too.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #198, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #198, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #198.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #198 is... "On the rebound".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "They keep coming back."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRING

LOAN

CHARTS

BEST

STARE

ROAST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends in 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LETSBOUNCE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #198?

Drumroll, please...

KANGAROO

BASKETBALL

SPRING

ECHO

TRAMPOLINE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was LETSBOUNCE.

Strands #198

“On the rebound”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was a frustrating one, because I couldn't see past the fact that the letters 'O', 'O', 'R' 'E', 'A', 'N', 'G' and 'B' were all nearby each other, meaning I couldn't get the word "boomerang" out of my head as something which rebounds.

Eventually, I realized that most of these letters were actually part of KANGAROO, and I was away.

I saw the word "bounce" next, but couldn't figure out how it extended to be a full spangram, so left it alone while I netted BASKETBALL spelt upwards from the bottom left-hand corner. That cordoned off SPRING in the bottom right, too.

After this, I was stumped, so disappointingly I had to use a clue, which revealed ECHO. Hmm, I suppose that's technically a bounce, and I'm disappointed I didn't see it, given as it was written in a straight line along the top of the grid. But I still don't think I'd have got that as part of the theme on my own.

But at this point I was able to figure out the spangram: LETSBOUNCE. That just left the word TRAMPOLINE, spelt out backwards to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #197 right here.