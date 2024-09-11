NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #193 (Thursday, September 12 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "This should be right up your alley" — possibly isn't about what you think.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #193, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #193, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #193.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #193 is... "This should be right up your alley".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A to B."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GORE

TEETH

FARE

DEAN

BOULE

BARED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends in 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's THOROUGHFARE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #193?

Drumroll, please...

LANE

ROAD

HIGHWAY

STREET

AVENUE

BOULEVARD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was THOROUGHFARE.

Strands #193

“This should be right up your alley”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one took me a while to get. When I saw the theme was "This should be right up your alley", I could not get bowling out of my head - even though there's only one 'B' on the grid. This wasn't helped when I took a clue and found the word LANE.

Stupidly, I took a second clue, which revealed ROAD, and I suddenly realized this was about paths and A-to-B connections.

With that, it all clicked into place, and I got HIGHWAY in the top left, followed by STREET at the bottom of the grid. AVENUE filled the gap between the two.

I was now ready to tackle the gap created for the spangram. I followed it down to reveal THOROUGHFARE - well done if you got that without any other answers in place.

That left just one answer to find. The anagram of DREAVLBUO was, of course, BOULEVARD.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #192 right here.