NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #150 (Wednesday, July 31 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Staying power" — is a touch cryptic, but not too hard once you figure out what the answers have in common.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #150, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #150, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #150.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #150 is... "Staying power".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Now wash your hands".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CAPTIVES

RACE

PLUG

STAFF

MIST

TALE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'F'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STICKYSTUFF.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #150?

Drumroll, please...

GLUE

ADHESIVE

TAPE

EPOXY

BUBBLEGUM

CARAMEL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STICKYSTUFF.

Strands #150

“Staying power”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. 150 games! Well done if you've been playing from the start (I'm a relative latecomer, having only started this column on Strands #44). While I've definitely got better in that time, I still have a lot to learn as today's theme - "Staying power" - required me to get a clue for the first answer.

When it revealed GLUE I was kicking myself - especially as I'd already found the word "sticky" and discounted it. It was actually part of the spangram: STICKYSTUFF which I got next.

From there on, it was pretty easy. ADHESIVE, immediately above the end of the spangram, came next, followed by TAPE above that. I then spied EPOXY in the bottom right-hand corner, which left just BUBBLEGUM to find in the lower half.

Only one word was left in the top section, and I must admit it did give me pause, with an anagram of RACAELM to decode. But I got there in the end: CARAMEL!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #149 right here.