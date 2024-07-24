NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #143 (Wednesday, July 24 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Screen time!" — could mean a number of things, but the puzzle isn't too tough once decoded.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #143, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #143, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #143.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #143 is... "Screen time".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Lights, camera, action!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MATURE

SEAT

VOTER

RELISH

RANTER

TOME

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MOVIETHEATER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #143?

Drumroll, please...

POPCORN

TRAILERS

CANDY

FEATURE

PROJECTOR

...and the spangram was MOVIETHEATER.

Strands #143

“Screen time”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is actually deceptively tricky, because the theme of "Screen time" could refer to a number of things.

Indeed, I spent a while looking for popular smartphone apps, thinking it was possibly that. But then I found POPCORN in the bottom right-hand corner, and suddenly it was obvious. It was all about the magic of the silver screen - or at least the accoutrements that surround the experience.

Locating TRAILERS on the opposite side opened up the end of the spangram, and I worked backwards to spell out MOVIETHEATER.

CANDY came next, directly above POPCORN, and that only left the letters that make up FEATURE above it. That, in turn, left only PROJECTOR to find on the left side of the board to complete the puzzle.

Nice and simple today, then. Hopefully tomorrow's will be a bit more challenging.

Yesterday's Strands answers

