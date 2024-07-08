NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #127 (Monday, July 8 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Rise and shine" — isn't too tricky, but the mix of words may still trip you up.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #127, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #127, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #127.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #127 is... "Rise and shine".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The daily ritual".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SOON

BONE

HOUSE

RAZES

GRIND

BREAD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MORNINGROUTINE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #127?

Drumroll, please...

BREAKFAST

WORK

SNOOZE

DRESS

WAKE

SHOWER

...and the spangram was MORNINGROUTINE

Strands #127

“Rise and shine”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty easy one today, provided you follow an average daily ritual (those on nightshifts may be mildly thrown, I suppose.)

"Rise and shine" immediately made me think of mornings, so I began hunting the most important meal of the day. Sure enough, BREAKFAST was spelt backwards up the right-hand side of the board.

WORK was immediately below it, and I then spotted SNOOZE in the top left-hand corner. That created a clear gap for the spangram along the top row, and following the letters down, I was able to spell out MORNINGROUTINE from top to bottom.

This cleared a gap that could only be filled by DRESS on the left-hand side, and I was onto the right, where only two words were left to find. WAKE was directly below SNOOZE, which just left SHOWER to uncoil in the bottom-right corner.

I suppose thematically it would have been better if I'd got them in the correct order (SNOOZE, WAKE, SHOWER, DRESS, BREAKFAST, WORK) but there we are...

Yesterday's Strands answers

