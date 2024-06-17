NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #106 (Monday, June 17 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Picking up the pieces" — has a slightly obscure theme, but falls neatly into place once you've figured it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #106, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #106, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #106.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #106 is... "Picking up the pieces".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Play without screens".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LORE

MULE

RUBS

MORE

MOON

MUSE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BOARDGAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #106

Drumroll, please...

RISK

MONOPOLY

BATTLESHIP

CLUE

SORRY

TROUBLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BOARDGAMES.

Strands #106

“Picking up the pieces”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I breezed through today's puzzle, as I correctly inferred that the "pieces" in the theme of "Picking up the pieces" reffered to board game pieces.

I started looking for RISK right away, and spotted it in the middle of the board. With the topic confirmed, I immediately began my search for the spangram and found BOARDGAMES spelt from bottom to the top of the board.

MONOPOLY was next on my hit list, and sure enough I saw it coiled around the top left-hand corner. BATTLESHIP was a likely inclusion too, and I found it diagonally opposite in the bottom right.

"Cluedo" was next on my list, but I remembered that in the US it's called CLUE so found that in the top right.

Only two were left, and both games I've never played. But I am at least familiar with the game SORRY, so was able to find that nestled between CLUE and BATTLESHIP.

The last one (appropriately) gave me a little difficulty, as I've never heard of a board game called TROUBLE. But with TRUBOLE to decode it didn't take me too long either, for a nice and easy win.

Yesterday's Strands answers

