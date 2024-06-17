NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #106 (Monday, June 17 2024)
Need help with Strands #106? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Picking up the pieces" — has a slightly obscure theme, but falls neatly into place once you've figured it out.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #106, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #106, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #106.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #106 is... "Picking up the pieces".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Play without screens".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- LORE
- MULE
- RUBS
- MORE
- MOON
- MUSE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'S'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's BOARDGAMES.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #106
Drumroll, please...
- RISK
- MONOPOLY
- BATTLESHIP
- CLUE
- SORRY
- TROUBLE
...and the spangram was BOARDGAMES.
Strands #106
“Picking up the pieces”
🔵🟡🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. I breezed through today's puzzle, as I correctly inferred that the "pieces" in the theme of "Picking up the pieces" reffered to board game pieces.
I started looking for RISK right away, and spotted it in the middle of the board. With the topic confirmed, I immediately began my search for the spangram and found BOARDGAMES spelt from bottom to the top of the board.
MONOPOLY was next on my hit list, and sure enough I saw it coiled around the top left-hand corner. BATTLESHIP was a likely inclusion too, and I found it diagonally opposite in the bottom right.
"Cluedo" was next on my list, but I remembered that in the US it's called CLUE so found that in the top right.
Only two were left, and both games I've never played. But I am at least familiar with the game SORRY, so was able to find that nestled between CLUE and BATTLESHIP.
The last one (appropriately) gave me a little difficulty, as I've never heard of a board game called TROUBLE. But with TRUBOLE to decode it didn't take me too long either, for a nice and easy win.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #105 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.