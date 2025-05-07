NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, May 8 (#697)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 8 for puzzle #697 leap in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #696, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #697. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Pen, Cup, Joy, Wick, Chop, Candle, Ocean, Dice, Yard, Pencil, Author, Bond, Compose, Jones, Scorecard, and Write.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Commit to paper

: Commit to paper 🟩 Green : Needs for playing Yahtzee

: Needs for playing Yahtzee 🟦 Blue : Heroes of action movie franchises

: Heroes of action movie franchises 🟪 Purple: ____ Stick

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Play some Yahtzee whilst watching action movies with some sticks alit as you take notes.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #697?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Commit to paper: Author, compose, pen, write

Author, compose, pen, write 🟩 Needs for playing Yahtzee: Cup, dice, pencil, scoreboard

Cup, dice, pencil, scoreboard 🟦 Heroes of action movie franchises: Bond, Jones, Ocean, Wick

Bond, Jones, Ocean, Wick 🟪 ____ Stick: Candle, chop, joy, yard

Apparently, I was in a Yahtzee mood as I saw dice and pencil and immediately thought of Yahtzee. Scoreboard and cup were easy finds from there.

I saw the yellow group next having spotted compose and pen. Write and author were obvious from there. However, assuming this was the yellow group, I saved it for later, unless I got stuck.

Fortunately, I had seen (James) Bond and (John) Wick earlier. (Danny) Ocean stuck out next. I had seen Jones but for the life of me could not remember what action movie they went with, unforgiveably forgetting Indiana. Though, I would quibble that Danny Ocean isn't a hero from an action movie.

Anyway, with those out of the way, I was able to grab candle stick, chop stick, joy stick and yard stick as my second group.

Then I quickly entered in the blue and then yellow quartets to wrap things up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Get better, as a broken bone: heal, knit, mend, recover

heal, knit, mend, recover 🟩 Not including: Besides, but, except, save

Besides, but, except, save 🟦 Tarot minor arcana suits: Cups, pentacles, swords, wands

Cups, pentacles, swords, wands 🟪 Homophones of gemstones: Choral, opel, purl, quarts

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #696, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Despite a dearth of experience with tarot, I kicked things off with the blue category because I saw pentacles and cups first. Swords and wands were next as tarot suits. If I'm honest, I think those are the only suits I know, are Towers one?

In my what do I see next solving, I caught knit and mend which meant healing to me. So, I grabbed heal and then recover for the yellow.

From there I saw the green category but wanted the purple group next so I tapped Choral, opel, purl and quarts which are gemstone homophones (coral, opal, pearl and quartz). I am unfamiliar with coral gemstones which apparently are red or pinkish gemstones made from the red skeletons of coral. New to me and very skeptical of whatever process gets coral skeletons, especially as our oceans continue to lose coral at alarming rates.

Anyway, ended the day with the green group of besides, but, except, and save.