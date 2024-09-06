NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, September 7 (#454)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 7 for puzzle #454 takes big leap in difficulty compared to yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #453, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #454. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Ways to transform an image

: Ways to transform an image 🟩 Green : Things used in golf

: Things used in golf 🟦 Blue : Things received in the mail

: Things received in the mail 🟪 Purple: Aquarium purchases

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Put together your aquarium after a round of golf before editing some images on Photoshop before considering horses.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #454?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Ways to transform an angle: Crop, flip, rotate, scale

Crop, flip, rotate, scale 🟩 Things used in golf: Ball, driver, glove, tee

Ball, driver, glove, tee 🟦 Aquarium purchases: Filter, pump, rocks, tank

Filter, pump, rocks, tank 🟪 Logos with horses: Coach, Godiva, Mustang, Polo

Perhaps I'm in a weekend sort of mind as I saw the green category first with ball, driver, glove and tee. An early weekend is the best time for a round especially before a hot day is in the offing.

I don't think I knew that the Godiva logo had a horse in it. Fortunately, my guess at the purple category was brand names with Mustang, Polo, Coach and the chocolatiers.

Strangely, whenever I get down to yellow being one of the last categories, I always start overthinking what the easiest row should be. I took a couple of strikes putting this photoshop category together as I had filter in the main instead of scale with crop, flip and rotate.

The blue category was nice with aquarium equipment in filter, pump, rocks, and tank.

Enjoy the weekend, friends.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #453, which had a difficulty rating of 2.9 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

When I was finished with today's grid, I thought perhaps I should have started with the blue category, but it's pretty smooth sailing no matter where you dive in.

I ended up with the yellow category first grabbing amount, count, number and total right way.

This was followed by green where I saw affair and episode which made finding event and matter an easy search.

Blue's things in the mail with bill, card, catalog and letter felt very obvious and I don't know why I didn't pursue it earlier.

Which left purple's bounce, coil, geyser and season. There was a very dumb part of me that immediately reject geyser as a spring before remembering that geysers are usually part of hot springs. Sometimes your mind doesn't want to help you.