NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, March 24 (#652)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 24 for puzzle #652 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #650, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #651. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: NYT)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Mature, Earth, Uniform, Rank, Level, Ripe, Photoshop, Everyone, Henhouse, Stable, Teen, Onion, Foul, Adults Only, Constant, and Sour.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Bad-smelling

: Bad-smelling 🟩 Green : Unfluctuating

: Unfluctuating 🟦 Blue : Who video games are for, per ESRB ratings

: Who video games are for, per ESRB ratings 🟪 Purple: Things with layers

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Don't let the smell stop you; this puzzle is consistent. Just make sure you choose the right game and dig through each layer it offers.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #650?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Bad-smelling : Foul, Rank, Ripe, Sour

: Foul, Rank, Ripe, Sour 🟩 Unfluctuating : Constant, Stable, Level, Uniform

: Constant, Stable, Level, Uniform 🟦 Who video games are made for, per ESRP ratings: Adults Only, Everyone, Mature, Teen

Adults Only, Everyone, Mature, Teen 🟪 Things with layers: Earth, Henhouse, Onion, Photoshop

I found today's puzzle to be easy. As a gamer, I quickly and easily figured out the ESRB ratings, which is a great way to start the puzzle. From there, I zeroed in on the yellow category, realizing it pushed me toward ways to say something smelled terrible.

I got a little stumped on the next batch of words, but I knew it had to be something relatively easy since I could target the green category. After a few shuffles, I figured out the green, which left just the purple category to clean up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Captivate : Absorb, Entrance, Grab, Rivet

: Absorb, Entrance, Grab, Rivet 🟩 Things with Wings : Airplane, Fairy, Fly, Hospital

: Airplane, Fairy, Fly, Hospital 🟦 Words that modify "Watch": Pocket, Smart, Stop, Wrist

Pocket, Smart, Stop, Wrist 🟪 Words repeated in "Miss Mary Mack": Back, Black, Buttons, Mack

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #649, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I found yesterday's puzzle to be incredibly difficult. I stared at the screen for longer than I'd care to admit before making my first connection. Eventually, I figured out the yellow category based on the idea of exciting people (captivate is the word they used).

From there, I actually got the purple category with the Miss Mary Mack reference.

I was stumped for a while again, but after blankly staring at the screen for what seemed like a lifetime, I caught onto the "Watch" modifier words, leaving me with only the green category to piece together for a successful day of Connections.