Prime Day may be over, but I'm still tempted by these 7 lingering Nintendo Switch deals

The deals extravaganza that was Prime Day 2024 has officially ended, and while most discounts have followed suit, some have stuck around a touch longer. Notably, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are still on sale, with great titles sporting some stellar discounts.

What's more, the Nintendo Switch OLED console in Mario Red is down to just AU$469 and the Nintendo Switch console is AU$419 — slicing up to AU$70.95 off their RRPs! So if you're looking to upgrade or try a whole new gaming ecosystem completely, then the Switch needs no introduction.

With thousands of great games and a whole lot of Mario-fuelled action, the Nintendo Switch has something for everyone. Plus, it's uber portable, making it the ideal handheld console to play on-the-go.

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Storefront has a complete list of discounted titles, Joy-Cons and more currently available, but you better get in quick — these Nintendo Switch deals are available while supplies last.

Best Post-Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Console (Mario Red) | AU$539.95 AU$469 (save AU$70.95) The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers a stunning display, an improved kickstand, and tons of extra storage space. The console retains the same great features found on the base model, but also comes in some sleek new colourways, including this vibrant plumber-inspired, Mario Red. The dock even comes customised with a shadow of Mario himself, making it all the more worthwhile for longtime fans. Do note though, that this isn't the quite best price we've seen for this OLED console, but it's pretty close to its 2024 low from May, when it was AU$20 less.

Nintendo Switch console | AU$469 AU$419 (save AU$50) While the Nintendo Switch 2 may be some time away, if you haven't picked up one of these consoles, now is a great time to snag a bargain. This deal knocks AU$50 off the RRP, and while there’s a sizable gap between this and the lowest price we've seen (it was AU$339 in July 2022), it's currently the equal lowest price available at major Aussie retailers (you can also snag it for AU$419 at JB Hi-Fi).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | AU$89.95 AU$74 (save AU$15.95) Considered by fans and critics alike as one of the best entries in Nintendo’s action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-have for any Link fan. Tears of the Kingdom sees Link undertake another extraordinary quest to save Hyrule and explore new areas by building flying machines and other vehicles. While it’s been priced lower this year fairly regularly, this deal still saves you over AU$15 off the RRP.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong | AU$69.95 AU$59 (save AU$10.95) Welcoming the Donkey Kong and Mario rivalry to the Switch universe, this action-packed game delivers a great dose of monkey business. The beloved Game Boy Advance original has been reborn in this full remake. The classic puzzle-solving gameplay and zany story have been left untouched, but vibrant new visuals bring Mario's quest to life in a brand-new way.

Princess Peach: Showtime! | AU$79.95 AU$64 (save AU$15.95) Another Mario-character-focused title – and arguably one of my favourite releases this year – is Princess Peach: Showtime! We gave this simple but compelling game 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, as it delivered stunning visuals and sounds, and a captivating story. The game follows Princess Peach as she attempts to free the inhabitants of a magic theatre who’ve been trapped by the villainous Sour Bunch.