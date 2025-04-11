Nintendo Switch 2 Game-key cards are a shareable hybrid version of physical cartridges — here's how they work

As part of its Nintendo Switch 2 announcement earlier this month, Nintendo revealed that game developers could sell their games as a Game-Key card.

These cards look similar to the physical Switch 2 game cartridges, but don't have game data. Instead, when put into Switch 2, instructions will be presented to download the game.

According to a report from Gamespot, the Game-key cards won't be tied to your account or system.

"So key cards will start up on the console or system that it is slotted into, so it's not tied to an account or anything," Nintendo's Tetsuya Sasaki said.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You will need an internet connection and enough space on your system (or a microSD Express storage card).

Switch 2 can run the game whenever the game-key card is in the system, and it doesn't need an internet connection once you've downloaded the game. That is, unless it requires an internet connection to play like Rocket League.

Strangely, games from a Game-Key card require the card to remain in the system. Reportedly, game-key cards will be marked by a white banner on the bottom of the Switch 2 case to differentiate them from games with actual game data.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's an odd hybrid approach, and we're unclear why certain games would be sold this way versus digital only or as a game cartridge with data.

So key cards will start up on the console or system that it is slotted into, so it's not tied to an account or anything. Tetsuya Sasaki, Nintendo

It also doesn't future-proof against Nintendo sunsetting store servers, ala the Wii U and 3DS, as you need an internet connection to download the games.

One benefit is that it enables reselling or sharing your games. Coupled with the new GameShare option that supports local multiplayer on a digitally shared title. Keeping the keys unlocked makes it easier to pass along or recoup some of that $80 price of Nintendo's new games.

And from what we can tell, both the standard Switch 2 cartridges and the Game-Key cards will still taste terrible like the OG Switch physical cards.