Epic Nintendo Switch sale at Best Buy offers buy 2 get 1 free on games — here's what I'd get

If your collection is missing some of the best Nintendo Switch games, make sure you don't miss out on this My Best Buy offer.

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering “buy 2 get 1 free” on select Nintendo Switch games . This promotion includes top titles from some of Nintendo's biggest franchises as well as some niche hits and upcoming games for pre-order.

The only catch is that you need to have a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. Membership starts from $49/year, and will get you access to exclusive sales as well as free 2-day shipping. Once you're signed up to My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total, add three Switch games included in the promotion to your cart and one game of equal or lesser value will be free.

Nintendo Switch games: buy 2 get 1 free @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal! My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can "Buy 2 get 1 free" on select Nintendo Switch games. This is a great time to add games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more to your collection. My Best Buy Plus membership starts at $49/year. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

My Best Buy Plus: $49/year @ Best Buy

For $49/year, My Best Buy Plus gives members access to upgraded free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total membership costs $179/year and adds extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs and discounts on select services like in-home installations and haul aways.

So, what games do I recommend getting in this offer? Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all essentials that every Switch owner should check out. These games can be hard to find on sale, so it's great to get the opportunity get one game for free of charge.

However, it's hard for me to resist a special offer on a game that hasn't released yet. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Sonic x Shadow Generations are some of the upcoming Nintendo Switch games I'm most excited about. Waiting for these games to come out will be tough, but knowing I can make a saving on these games ahead of time takes the sting away just a little.