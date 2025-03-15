New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback

We're fast approaching the April 2 Direct livestream on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the rumor mill just keeps right on chugging.

Just a few weeks after an FCC filing seemed to reveal the Switch successor will feature WiFi 6 and NFC support, a new filing for a "game controller" has been spotted by the good folks on Famiboards.

Except it has nothing to do with the magnetic Joy-Cons with potential mouse functionality, the Switch 2's big controller revamp. Instead, the filing's image looks suspiciously similar to a Nintendo console from yesteryear: the GameCube.

(Image credit: LiC/Pokemaniac on Famiboards)

Now what exactly are we looking at here? While there's not a ton to go off of, as discussed on the Famiboards, the device has specs that match up with the retro console's controller.

In particular, the label placement is located on the lower left side of the back of the device just as it is on the Gamecube controller, right behind the C-Stick. You can see a picture below, provided by Famiboards users LiC, of how the specs line up.

(Image credit: LiC/Pokemaniac on Famiboards)

The device's model number, BEE-021, is also an interesting tell, as BEE is the model number prefix for the Switch 2 (the original Switch used HAC). Since the filing doesn't mention NFC functionality, which is used for Nintendo's Amiibo figures, it's not likely to be a Switch 2 Pro Controller, as the current line of Switch Pro controllers has NFC support. This detail has fans theorizing that this FCC filing may actually be for a Nintendo Switch Online Gamecube controller for the Switch 2.

It's not a crazy theory given that Nintendo has already confirmed it's bringing Switch Online functionality to the Switch 2. Currently, Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service includes games from the NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy. Fans have long requested Nintendo include the GameCube's library in its subscription service.

Outside of a few remasters, Nintendo has left the Gamecube's library firmly in the past, but a new console launch presents the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to announce its adding a new retro console library. We've already seen Nintendo rework retro controllers like the NES into wireless models, so it stands to reason Nintendo could unveil a GameCube equivalent to go along with the news.

The GameCube controller is a fan-favorite among Super Smash Bros. Melee players, a GameCube title that remains popular in competitive circles despite more recent entries in the series. If Nintendo offered Melee through Nintendo Switch Online or as a re-release, demand for a revamped GameCube controller would likely skyrocket further.

Just keep in mind that this all remains speculation for now. We'll have to wait until the April 2 Nintendo Direct event. As far as upgrades go, the extra graphical power predicted to come to the Switch 2 and the other hardware improvements suggest the Switch successor could be wildly successful for Nintendo. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hub for all the latest news and rumors.