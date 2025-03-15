New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback

News
By published
Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

We're fast approaching the April 2 Direct livestream on the Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the rumor mill just keeps right on chugging.

Just a few weeks after an FCC filing seemed to reveal the Switch successor will feature WiFi 6 and NFC support, a new filing for a "game controller" has been spotted by the good folks on Famiboards.

Except it has nothing to do with the magnetic Joy-Cons with potential mouse functionality, the Switch 2's big controller revamp. Instead, the filing's image looks suspiciously similar to a Nintendo console from yesteryear: the GameCube.

An alleged patent for a Switch 2 controller filed through the Federal Communications Commission.

(Image credit: LiC/Pokemaniac on Famiboards)

Now what exactly are we looking at here? While there's not a ton to go off of, as discussed on the Famiboards, the device has specs that match up with the retro console's controller.

In particular, the label placement is located on the lower left side of the back of the device just as it is on the Gamecube controller, right behind the C-Stick. You can see a picture below, provided by Famiboards users LiC, of how the specs line up.

An alleged patent for a Switch 2 controller filed through the Federal Communications Commission.

(Image credit: LiC/Pokemaniac on Famiboards)

The device's model number, BEE-021, is also an interesting tell, as BEE is the model number prefix for the Switch 2 (the original Switch used HAC). Since the filing doesn't mention NFC functionality, which is used for Nintendo's Amiibo figures, it's not likely to be a Switch 2 Pro Controller, as the current line of Switch Pro controllers has NFC support. This detail has fans theorizing that this FCC filing may actually be for a Nintendo Switch Online Gamecube controller for the Switch 2.

It's not a crazy theory given that Nintendo has already confirmed it's bringing Switch Online functionality to the Switch 2. Currently, Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service includes games from the NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy. Fans have long requested Nintendo include the GameCube's library in its subscription service.

Outside of a few remasters, Nintendo has left the Gamecube's library firmly in the past, but a new console launch presents the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to announce its adding a new retro console library. We've already seen Nintendo rework retro controllers like the NES into wireless models, so it stands to reason Nintendo could unveil a GameCube equivalent to go along with the news.

The GameCube controller is a fan-favorite among Super Smash Bros. Melee players, a GameCube title that remains popular in competitive circles despite more recent entries in the series. If Nintendo offered Melee through Nintendo Switch Online or as a re-release, demand for a revamped GameCube controller would likely skyrocket further.

Just keep in mind that this all remains speculation for now. We'll have to wait until the April 2 Nintendo Direct event. As far as upgrades go, the extra graphical power predicted to come to the Switch 2 and the other hardware improvements suggest the Switch successor could be wildly successful for Nintendo. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hub for all the latest news and rumors.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 27 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
$699.99
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Asus ROG Ally X
(White)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Console...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
5
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
6
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
$539
View
Asus ROG Ally X
Our Review
7
ROG Ally X Gaming Console...
ASUS
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
8
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
9
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
(512GB)
10
Valve Steam Deck 512GB...
Amazon
View
Show more
See more Gaming News
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment.Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Switch 2 and Mario
Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing just revealed Wi-Fi 6 and NFC — but that's not all
Man holding Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch 2 rumor — alleged photos posted of new Joy-Cons
Nintendo Switch in hand
Nintendo Switch 2 alleged hands-on video just showed magnetic Joy-cons for first time
Nintendo Switch 2 first look and detached Joy-Cons
Nintendo Switch 2 patents show off unique Joy-Con feature — and an all-new controller
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
Man holding Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch 2: 6 biggest rumored changes
Latest in Gaming
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #377 (Saturday, March 15 2025)
The PlayStation Portal on a counter with the start screen for Horizon Forbidden West
PlayStation Portal just got upgraded cloud streaming features — here’s what’s new
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 teardown reveals familiar repairability pain points
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
More about gaming
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

I just saw Cyberpunk 2077 running on a Mac Studio — and I couldn't be more excited
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting

Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
See more latest
Most Popular
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
In court in Dedham, Massachusetts. (From left) Attorney Emily Little, Karen Read and attorney David Yannetti
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 teardown reveals familiar repairability pain points
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Electric State; Moana; I&#039;m Still Here
5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and more
Joaquin Phoenix as Beau in Beau is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix's divisive dark comedy arrives on Max — and I can't stop thinking about it
Paramount Plus app on a phone next to popcorn
5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Scotland&#039;s Darcy Graham in action during the 2025 Guinness Six Nations.
France vs Scotland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, Fickou returns for the championship conclusion
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)