Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
Could we see the new console before the holidays?
We're so close to the April 2 Direct livestream focusing on the Nintendo Switch 2 console that I can almost visualize myself playing some of the most anticipated rumored games. But, there are two huge question marks regarding Switch 2: When will it hit store shelves, and will Nintendo be able to keep up with what's sure to be in high demand?
While we can't definitively answer either of those questions, we can speculate based on a new Famiboards report claiming the company has already shipped 383,000 units to North America. That's a good amount of units for a console that doesn't even have a release date yet.
If Nintendo is already shipping finished consoles to North America, that could mean the rumors of a summer launch window for the device are accurate, as it would be a little early for the company to start shipping consoles if it wasn't going to launch them until holiday 2025.
Given the original Switch's popularity, 383,000 units hardly seem enough to meet launch day demands, so we expect the company to send more units. With the fever pitch around the console, the sky's the limit for how many consoles Nintendo could sell.
Of course, Nintendo also has to meet the massive demands of gamers in Japan, who will also have their eyes on the upcoming hybrid console.
Thankfully, these questions will be answered quickly, as April 2 is just a few weeks away. Hopefully, Nintendo will put the Switch 2 price and Switch 2 release date rumors to bed by announcing the key information.
We've seen rumors that the Nintendo 2 will come with power levels similar to that of a PlayStation 4 Pro, so it will be interesting to see how it stacks up to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
More from Tom's Guide
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Nintendo patent teases a big upgrade for Switch 2 — here's what we know
Epic Nintendo Switch sale is live from $4 — 23 Mario Day deals I'm shopping now