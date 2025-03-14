Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window

Could we see the new console before the holidays?

Nintendo Switch 2
We're so close to the April 2 Direct livestream focusing on the Nintendo Switch 2 console that I can almost visualize myself playing some of the most anticipated rumored games. But, there are two huge question marks regarding Switch 2: When will it hit store shelves, and will Nintendo be able to keep up with what's sure to be in high demand?

While we can't definitively answer either of those questions, we can speculate based on a new Famiboards report claiming the company has already shipped 383,000 units to North America. That's a good amount of units for a console that doesn't even have a release date yet.

If Nintendo is already shipping finished consoles to North America, that could mean the rumors of a summer launch window for the device are accurate, as it would be a little early for the company to start shipping consoles if it wasn't going to launch them until holiday 2025.

Given the original Switch's popularity, 383,000 units hardly seem enough to meet launch day demands, so we expect the company to send more units. With the fever pitch around the console, the sky's the limit for how many consoles Nintendo could sell.

Of course, Nintendo also has to meet the massive demands of gamers in Japan, who will also have their eyes on the upcoming hybrid console.

Thankfully, these questions will be answered quickly, as April 2 is just a few weeks away. Hopefully, Nintendo will put the Switch 2 price and Switch 2 release date rumors to bed by announcing the key information.

We've seen rumors that the Nintendo 2 will come with power levels similar to that of a PlayStation 4 Pro, so it will be interesting to see how it stacks up to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

