Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing just revealed Wi-Fi 6 and NFC — but that's not all

News
By
published

Here's what the listing says

Switch 2 and Mario
(Image credit: Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way, but we're still looking for more details about what features make up the sequel console.

Recent FCC filings seem to reveal that the Switch will feature WiFi 6 and NFC support, according to a report from The Verge.

While it's not WiFi 6e or 7, it does mean that the WiFi connection will be faster on the Switch 2 than that of the original Switch. which has WiFi 5. The filings do mention tests for 2.4GHz and 5GHz, but not 6GHz, which would be speedier.

While the PS5 Pro supports WiFi 7, this does put the Switch 2 on par with the base PS5 that support WiFi 6. Xbox's current S and X Series consoles are still on WiFi 5.

Amiibos and NFC

A Detective Pikachu amiibo next to a Nintendo Switch with Detective Pikachu Returns on the screen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The reveal of NFC support likely means only one thing — Nintendo will probably continue to make Amiibo figures, and most likely support older Amiibos, which unlock extra content in games and look nice on a shelf.

The filings note that the RFID feature will be on the right side Joy-Con, the same as the first Switch.

What else does the Switch 2 FCC filing reveal?

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The filings confirm the purpose of the new USB-C port. As suspected, it looks you'll be able charge the console via either the top or bottom ports.

Interestingly, we think we know what will come with the Switch 2 potentially. A listing in the filings shows the console, left and right Joy-Cons, a "game card," microSD card, relay box, AC adapter and earphones.

The game card could be a new title like Mario Kart 9, but it is a bit vague and might just be what the FCC used for testing.

Nintendo will hold a Switch 2 tech specs showcase during the April 2 Nintendo Direct event. Hopefully, we'll get a release date and an idea of what new games will come out at launch.

For now, keep it locked to our Nintendo Switch 2 hub for all the latest news and rumors.

