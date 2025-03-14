Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike

Nintendo Switch 2
We just heard that Nintendo has already shipped more than 300,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to North America. While that's exciting news for fans hoping the console will launch soon, a less exciting rumor suggests the console could cost as much as $499 when launched, a massive jump from the original Switch.

The report comes from Bloomberg and features game industry analysts speculating about the Nintendo Switch 2 price. While some have backed up previous rumors of a $399 price, some predict the Switch 2 price could jump by an additional $100 to $499.

“The original Switch’s Nvidia chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2’s chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range,” Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said in the story. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead with $499.”

We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty.”

Serkan Toto

That would be a significant difference from the original Switch's $299 launch price — $200 more, in fact.

Despite the jump in price, “They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price,” Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto said in the report.

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina thinks the Switch 2’s price will be between $399 and $449. Even if the price is pushed to that $449 limit, they predict sales of 20 million units in its first year on the market — an absolutely staggering number.

One way or the other, the extra graphical power predicted to come to the Switch 2 and the other hardware improvements are painting a picture of a wildly successful console for Nintendo.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

