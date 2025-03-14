Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike

We just heard that Nintendo has already shipped more than 300,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to North America. While that's exciting news for fans hoping the console will launch soon, a less exciting rumor suggests the console could cost as much as $499 when launched, a massive jump from the original Switch.

The report comes from Bloomberg and features game industry analysts speculating about the Nintendo Switch 2 price. While some have backed up previous rumors of a $399 price, some predict the Switch 2 price could jump by an additional $100 to $499.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91 Mobiles)

“The original Switch’s Nvidia chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2’s chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range,” Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said in the story. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead with $499.”

We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty.” Serkan Toto

That would be a significant difference from the original Switch's $299 launch price — $200 more, in fact.

Despite the jump in price, “They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price,” Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto said in the report.

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina thinks the Switch 2’s price will be between $399 and $449. Even if the price is pushed to that $449 limit, they predict sales of 20 million units in its first year on the market — an absolutely staggering number.

One way or the other, the extra graphical power predicted to come to the Switch 2 and the other hardware improvements are painting a picture of a wildly successful console for Nintendo.

