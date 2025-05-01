Microsoft raises price of Xbox consoles and games — here's how much the Xbox Series X costs now

Being an Xbox fan is about to get more expensive. As posted on its official announcement page (via IGN), Microsoft revealed that it was raising the prices on Xbox consoles and accessories starting today (May 1). Additionally, the company states that new first-party Xbox games will cost $79 starting this holiday season.

“As of May 1,” says Microsoft, “we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide. We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.”

Here is a quick overview of how much Xbox consoles will now cost in the United States:

Xbox Series S 512 - $379.99 (originally $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (originally $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (originally $449.99)

Xbox Series X - $599.99 (originally $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition $729.99 (originally $599.99)

And here is how much Xbox accessories will now cost:

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $89.99 (originally $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (originally $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (originally $179.99)

Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (originally $109.99)

“We understand that these changes are challenging,” said Microsoft, “and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

This announcement comes weeks after we learned that some of its first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games, like Mario Kart World, would cost $80. During the beginning of this console generation, games went from $60 to $70, so $80 games might become the new industry standard.

Outlook

Sony recently raised the price of the PS5 in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, as IGN reports. Given how the Xbox Series X will now cost $599 in the United States, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony similarly raises the PS5’s cost in that region now that its main competitor is charging more for its console.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this news affects Xbox gamers, gamers across the board may find their favorite hobby more expensive than ever. We’ll keep an eye on this story as it develops.