I just found the most heartwarming game to play this fall — and it's perfect for Disney fans

As a lifelong Disney fan, I’m always on the lookout for games that capture that magic, and when I got the opportunity to play Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, I knew I had to give it a go. Having spent countless hours playing titles like Dreamlight Valley, where I could immerse myself in the world of my favorite characters, I was ready for a new kind of Disney adventure this fall.

If you’re like me, someone who grew up adoring Mickey and the rich history of the Disney universe, this game will feel like stepping back into a beloved storybook — only this time, you’re the one holding the paintbrush. The game revolves around Mickey Mouse, but it’s far from just a cutesy platformer. There’s a lot of heart in this reimagining of the original Epic Mickey, with beautifully enhanced graphics, thoughtful storytelling and mechanics that really make you feel like you’re crafting the world around you.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is not just another Disney game — it’s one of the best games I’ve played on PC this year . Whether you're a fan of Disney or just love immersive gaming experiences, this remastered version of the 2010 original offers an action-adventure platformer that’s hard to put down. If you’ve enjoyed games like Dreamlight Valley, this one’s a must-play, and here’s why...

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is full of heart

(Image credit: Purple Lamp/Future)

When I first booted up Epic Mickey: Rebrushed on my PC, I wasn’t sure what to expect from this remastered classic. Initially I was drawn to the idea of a game that puts Mickey Mouse front and center in a world that was both magical and mysterious. But what I found was even better — a story full of heart, creativity and choices that had a real impact on the world around me.

In this version the story remains pretty much the same. Mickey accidentally damages this world with a magical paintbrush, and he must now fix his mistakes. The core gameplay revolves around using the paintbrush to either create or erase parts of the environment, giving players choices that affect how the story unfolds. Players can opt to restore parts of the Wasteland or take a more destructive route, leading to different outcomes and paths in the game.

However, the gameplay itself is different from the original Wii platform game. This time you can experience new movement skills, such as dash, ground pound and sprinting. These are all the necessary ingredients to make a satisfying platformer, especially when it comes to defeating the little paint monsters that roam each location. And being someone who loves to sprint around the map, this was a huge bonus for me.

(Image credit: Purple Lamp/Future)

As an action-adventure platformer, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed strikes a perfect balance between fun, relaxing gameplay and a storyline that keeps you hooked. It’s not overly complex, which makes it easy to sink into, but it’s far from boring. There’s something incredibly satisfying about using Mickey’s paintbrush to bring life back into the Wasteland. Plus, as a Disney fan, it’s hard not to feel like you’re stepping into a magical world every time you play.

That said, there are some darker elements that give the game a unique twist. The haunting music and the ruined landscape obviously contrast with the typically vibrant Disney aesthetic. It’s a world full of forgotten dreams and lost hope, which makes Mickey’s journey to restore it all the more meaningful. So if you’re looking for a bright and cheerful Disney adventure all throughout, you won’t find that here. It's full of heart, but it's also full of danger.

Mickey actually becomes an emotional character

(Image credit: Disney/Purple Lamp)

One of the most surprising aspects of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is how it transforms Mickey Mouse from the cheerful, corporate mascot we’ve always known into a deeply emotional character. This game gives Mickey something he’s rarely had before — a redemption arc.

He’s essentially thrust into the Wasteland, a world filled with forgotten Disney characters who have been left behind in the shadow of his fame. Among them is Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney’s first character, who harbors understandable resentment toward Mickey for taking the spotlight that was once his. Throughout the game, Mickey is forced to confront the consequences of his actions — not only the chaos he caused with his magical paintbrush but also the unintentional impact of his success on these forgotten characters.

It might sound sad, and not the type of game you’d want to play on a gloomy day, but the fun gameplay takes you away from any of the sadder themes. As you begin to rebuild the Wasteland (if you choose to), the story becomes about much more than just saving the day. You can connect with characters who feel abandoned, learn their stories and earn their trust.

Also as a bonus — you can dress Mickey up in funny outfits and buy costume packs online to really spice up your wardrobe. This aspect alone makes the game feel much more heartwarming, so there isn't really room for sadness.

Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a worthy platformer

(Image credit: Purple Lamp/Future)

One thing I really loved (and appreciated) about my playthrough was how smooth everything ran — I didn’t encounter a single bug, which is a huge plus in a game like this. Since I was always sprinting and jumping, especially onto objects that probably weren’t meant to be interacted with, nothing faulty ever happened. I easily got lost in the story without worrying about technical hiccups, and if you’re looking for a smooth game to play this weekend, this is definitely it.

As you progress through the game, you can also unlock some fun powers that add a bit of variety to the gameplay. There’s a power that lets you drop TVs to distract enemies or activate certain plates on the floor, and another that allows you to slow down time for short bursts. While these abilities are cool, they’re only useful in specific scenarios, so they never become overwhelming. It keeps the gameplay simple and easy to manage.

(Image credit: Purple Lamp/Future)

What really stands out to me the most about Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is how easy-going and relaxing it is. It’s not a particularly challenging platformer, which makes it perfect for those times when you just want something cozy and comforting to play. It’s the kind of game I find myself reaching for on a cold, rainy day when I want to unwind and enjoy a story that’s as heartwarming as it is visually stunning. Whether you’re a seasoned platformer fan or someone looking for a more casual experience, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a worthy pick — and for Disney lovers like me, it’s an absolute delight.

Playing Epic Mickey: Rebrushed genuinely feels wholesome and heartwarming, but it also pulls you into a world where your actions have real consequences. It’s the perfect game for Disney fans looking for a little more depth in their adventures.

You can now buy Epic Mickey: Rebrushed on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.