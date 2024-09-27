PS5 Pro Enhanced — all 54 games confirmed to get a boost

The PS5 Pro is set to be the most powerful PlayStation console ever, and it promises to boost the performance and visual quality of loads of the best PS5 games. Sony’s catchy marketing phrase for title boosted by the suped-up console is “PS5 Pro Enhanced” and with only a few weeks until launch (on November 7), we’ve now got a pretty sizeable list of must-play games that will look and/or run better on Pro.

As of writing, 54 games have been branded with the PS5 Pro Enhanced tag. Several of these were confirmed during the PlayStation Technical Showcase where the console debuted, while others were announced during the most recent State of Play presentation. Even more PS5 Pro Enhanced games have been revealed thanks to a new section of the PlayStation Store. And we expect this list will grow before and after the PS5 Pro launches.

So, if you’ve got your PS5 Pro pre-order locked in, and will be part of the first wave of gamers getting their hands on this powerful console, here are all the PS5 games that will receive a performance boost thanks to the Pro’s upgraded hardware….

PS5 Pro Enchanced games to play first

Dragon’s Dogma 2

My Dragon’s Dogma 2 review from earlier this year was largely positive, but if I had one major criticism of this sprawling fantasy RPG it was its inability to hold a consistent framerate. And it was only targeting 30fps too, rather than 60 which has become the industry standard even on consoles this generation. These framerate hiccups occasionally spoiled what was otherwise a grand adventure in a memorable, and excitingly hostile, world.

Fortunately, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is confirmed to be one of the first titles receiving a PS5 Pro boost, with publisher Capcom confirming via the PlayStation Blog that “Dragon’s Dogma 2 will benefit from the power of the PS5 Pro, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and new ray tracing technology, allowing improved framerates.” I guess it'll soon be time for a second run!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is quickly becoming the poster child for the PS5 Pro. It’s been the title selected for numerous comparison shots on social media and is among the games we’ve seen the most footage of running on a Pro console. The folks over at Digital Foundry did an extensive video on the upgrades seen to this game thanks to the PS5 Pro, and the tech experts labeled it a “vast improvement”.

At launch in February of this year, Rebirth was criticized for the poor image quality seen in its Performance mode (which prioritizes a higher framerate at the cost of visual fidelity), but thanks to the PS5 Pro it looks like players can look forward to exploring the game’s lush open world without having to pick between 60 fps and crisp images. That benefit is sort of the PS5 Pro pitch in a nutshell.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The Last of Us Part II Remastered was one of the first games that Sony selected to showcase running on PS5 Pro, and while I’ve no doubt brand synergy was part of the reason (the first trailer for “The Last of Us” season 2 dropped this week), it’s also because the divisive sequel was already one of the best looking games on the PS5 in its Fidelity Mode. And the PS5 Pro will offer all that visual splendor without sacrificing framerate.

Naughty Dog’s 2020 masterpiece was already boosted this year to take full advantage of the PS5 via its remastering, and I can’t wait to see how the prestigious developer has further enhanced this already stunning game on the PS5 Pro. The Last of Us Part II is a game I never tire of — even if the narrative is emotionally draining — so I’m down for another playthrough when I get my hands on the PS5 Pro.

Lies of P

Does Lies of P especially need a PS5 Pro enhancement? Not particularly. The Soulslike experience already looks phenomenal and runs at a solid framerate on the base PS5 console. But I’ll take just about any excuse to return to the dark gothic world of Krat bursting with brutal boss encounters.

Lies of P was my personal Game of the Year for 2023, and with a DLC expansion (and a full sequel) confirmed to be in development, I’m definitely getting the itch to play through a second time. The forthcoming PS5 Pro Enhanced upgrade feels like serendipitous timing, so Lies of P will almost certainly be one of the first games I boot up on PS5 Pro.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Much like Dragon’s Dogma 2, Star Wars Jedi Survivor was a brilliant game blighted by technical issues at launch. Playing this one over the launch period was particularly rough with glitches galore, an unstable framerate, and some very irritating texture pop-in during the semi-open levels. Fortunately, many of these kinks have been ironed out in subsequent post-launch patches.

However, it’s still a game that will shine even brighter with a bit more power to work with, and like its fellow entries on this list, I think the launch of the PS5 Pro will represent the perfect time to return for a second playthrough — or maybe I’ll return to my existing save to mop up the side content as I left much of that unfinished the first time around after encouraging one too many tech hiccups.

Every PS5 Pro Enhanced game

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

cyubeVR (PSVR 2)

Demon’s Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Empire of the Ants

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

Kayak VR Mirage (PSVR 2)

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Madden NFL 25

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

No Man’s Sky

Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Redacted

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

Warframe

War Thunder

Wolverine

World of Warships: Legends