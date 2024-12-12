Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit shown on video — this could be the final design

We've covered the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors as they've popped up. Between a possible release date and a rumored price, we've seen it all. Now, a popular YouTube channel called SwitchUp has what it claims to be a mockup of the Switch 2 that shows off what could be the console's final design.

The YouTube channel says that the console mockup came from a third-party case maker, which explains why the video also shows off a case for the Switch 2. Of course, in the age of 3D printers and the like, these things can be faked incredibly quickly, so take this with a grain of salt so big it'd make you thirsty for a month.

Ok So Someone Sent Us THAT Switch 2 Mock Up & Its CASE…We Have Thoughts - YouTube Watch On

Still, if this is an accurate mockup, we could be looking at the Nintendo Switch 2. While it does look a lot like the current Switch, it is quite a bit wider, appearing closer in size to Valve's Steam Deck than Nintendo's current Switch OLED. The mockup also reveals a top-mounted USB-C port, which is excellent for times when you want to charge as you play.

The alleged mockup shows more expansive Joy-Cons, and Nintendo appears to have added a second auxiliary button on the right one. Since this isn't a functional console, it's not easy to determine what this button will be used for, but it could be a share button, as other consoles have adopted similar functionality. The controllers also look a little rounder, which could make them more comfortable.

Outside of these tweaks, the Switch 2 looks like the portable console we know and love, but it's just more massive. The alleged mockup doesn't tell us much about the console's docking functionality, so we'll have to wait for more.

We'll have to wait and see if this mockup console is legitimate when Nintendo finally announces it (which could happen as soon as March 2025).

More from Tom's Guide