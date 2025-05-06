GTA 6 trailer just dropped — and we just learned a lot about the main characters

Grand Theft Auto VI might have been delayed until May 16, 2026, but today, Rockstar released a brand-new trailer and fresh info on its highly anticipated open-world game.

The second official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer focuses on the two playable protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. We see the couple reunited after the latter is released from a Vice City prison. Since this is a Grand Theft Auto game, the two soon begin engaging in all manner of criminal activity.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” reads the game’s website . “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The trailer also showcases some of the locations and characters we can expect to see. As Rockstar explains, every “neighborhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach, to the bustling panaderías of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world.”

It has been a long time since the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer dropped, and it’s clear that Rockstar Games has used that time to make its upcoming game look even more impressive. Vice City and the people who inhabit it come to life in stunning detail. Though not exactly photo realistic, everything looks convincingly likelike. Hopefully, we’ll eventually get a gameplay trailer (or two) to show us what the game truly looks like.

