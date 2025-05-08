GTA 6 is my most anticipated game of 2026 — 3 reasons I can’t wait to play

If you’re like me, you’re likely disappointed that Grand Theft Auto VI won’t arrive until May 26, 2026. Thankfully, Rockstar Games recently released a second trailer to tide us over… or make the wait even worse.

The main focus of the new trailer is the game’s two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who have a Bonnie and Clyde-style relationship. On top of that, we get to see some more locations showing off the fictional state of Leonida, or GTA’s version of Florida. As expected from a Rockstar Games title, everything looks phenomenal.

I’ve been a big fan of the Grand Theft Auto series since the industry-changing GTA III was released in 2001, so to say I’m excited about the latest installment is an understatement. The first trailer got me pumped, and this latest one raises my hype levels even further. GTA 6 will surely ruin my social life, and I’m all for that.

Here are three reasons I can’t wait to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

Jason and Lucia

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 features two playable protagonists instead of three from the previous game. Jason and Lucia aren’t strangers who meet for a big caper. Rather, they’re a couple. This immediately makes them stand out from other GTA protagonists, and also makes them quite intriguing.

Based on the trailer and some promotional material Rockstar Games released, Jason and Lucia are reunited when the latter is released from prison. It isn’t long before they begin committing crimes around the state of Leonida and run into some shady characters. This is all somewhat standard fare for GTA protagonists, but it’s interesting to have a couple going through this villain’s journey.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA V allowed you to switch between characters on the fly, so I’m curious to see how GTA 6 will implement this feature. Even if Jason and Lucia are together for most of the game, I expect you'll be able to hop back and forth between them during missions as you did in the previous game.

The last thing I’m thinking about is Jason and Lucia’s ultimate fate. Bonnie and Clyde didn’t happily drive off into the sunset, so it’ll be interesting if this game has its couple meet a similar fate. As the Red Dead Redemption games demonstrate, Rockstar Games isn’t shy about killing off its main characters.

Leonida

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Vice City appeared in both the original Grand Theft Auto and in the eponymous Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The Miami-inspired city returns in GTA 6, but you’ll also now explore more of the state of Leonida, or GTA’s stand-in for Florida. That immediately makes me think of GTA: San Andreas, where you also got an entire state to explore. This is another reason it’s hard to contain my enthusiasm for GTA 6.

GTA IV’s Liberty City and GTA V’s Los Santos weren’t exact recreations of New York City and Los Angeles (respectively), but they accurately captured the spirit and vibe of those cities. Because of that, I expect the same from GTA 6’s Leonida, which could be helpful if I do the stereotypical New Yorker thing and move to Florida when I retire.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Jokes aside, I’m looking forward to checking out locations like the neon-drenched Vice City and the wilderness of Mount Kalaga National Park. If GTA 6 is as large and diverse as its predecessor, I’ll no doubt spend endless hours outside the main missions simply exploring everything I can. Leonida will surely be its own character, just as the other locales in GTA games.

The details

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games’ titles have been visual spectacles ever since the company began using the Rockstar Advanced Graphics Engine (RAGE). GTA 6, which is likely running on an updated version of this engine, looks incredible based on what we’ve seen in both trailers. The fact that the footage we’ve seen is from a base PS5 is even more impressive.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

While the game’s graphics are a marvel to behold, I’m even more impressed by the minute details seen throughout the latest trailer. For example, we see sweat dripping from characters’ bodies and even see their muscles realistically deform when they move. Other details include beer bottles foaming and bubbling, smudges on cars’ touchscreens, individually modelled blades of grass, and so much more. The attention to detail is insane.

Outlook

We still have a little over a year until Grand Theft Auto VI arrives, and I’m sure Rockstar Games will trickle out more trailers and information during that time. With each new tidbit of news, my excitement will no doubt continue growing.

I’m looking forward to seeing actual gameplay, learning more about the story and getting a glimpse of the game’s online mode. The latter is especially intriguing since GTA V has thrived on its online mode for the past 12 years. Considering the amount of money Rockstar has raked in with GTA V Online, there’s no way it won’t include such a mode in GTA 6. But that’s perhaps a story for another article.

Given how Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were delayed twice, I’m a little worried GTA 6 won’t drop on May 26. But even if the game is delayed to the fall (as Red Dead 2 was after a promised spring release), the wait will be worth it for a game that will likely keep me entertained for many years to come. GTA 6 is going to be a monster.