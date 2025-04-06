Get a free Xbox game with your Amazon Prime subscription — here's how to claim yours before it's gone

They say the best things in life are free, and one of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is the free games you can claim each month with Prime Gaming. Right now, subscribers to the online retailer's premium membership can score a free copy of a best-selling Xbox game: Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy spin-off of Mojang's hugely popular sandbox title Minecraft. And the timing for Prime Gaming's promotion is no coincidence, what with the Jack Black-led Minecraft movie hitting theaters last week (April 4).

You have until June 4 to claim your copy of Minecraft Legends. And unlike Xbox Game Pass, it's yours to keep — whether you retain your Amazon Prime subscription or not.

Minecraft Legends: FREE (w/Prime) @ Amazon

Call on familiar mobs and new friends to defeat the ravenous piglins and save the Overworld in Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy spin-off of Mojang's popular sandbox title. Set in the world of Minecraft, it sees players fend off an ever-escalating invasion from the evil Piglins with a blend of RTS and tower defense gameplay.

As much as we love Xbox Game Pass here at Tom's Guide, one of the service's biggest drawbacks is the fact that you lose access to its sprawling library of the best Xbox Series X/S games if you let your subscription lapse.

Thankfully, that's not the case with freebies offered through Prime Gaming. Once you claim your free game, it's yours forever.

For those unfamiliar with Prime Gaming, it’s a feature included as part of your Amazon Prime subscription that gives you access to a rotating selection of gaming goodies each month. These range from exclusive DLC items for some of the biggest games around to entire games for free. If you have a Prime account, be sure to check it out regularly.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

In Minecraft Legends, you'll build defensive structures, harvest resources, and amass your own army to fight off an ever-escalating invasion from the evil Piglins — all in Minecraft's blocky style. Challenge your friends or team up as you defend their village while leading their units to destroy an opponent’s settlements.

It's a cross between a real-time strategy and tower defense game that launched in 2023 to middling reviews, earning a 71 rating on Metacritic. Based on the reviews, it seems geared toward younger audiences, which comes as no surprise given how popular the original Minecraft is among kids, and the difficulty level reflects that.

Minecraft Legends packs a lot of the same blocky charm as the original, but some finicky AI and repetitive gameplay dampen the experience, players said. And those looking for the same level of freedom and control as in Minecraft will be sorely disappointed.

Still, you can't beat the price of free. You can play your claimed copy of Minecraft Legends on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One. To redeem it on your Xbox console, you'll need a Microsoft account.

While Amazon tends to stick with free PC games, Minecraft Legends isn't the first Xbox game it's added to the mix as part of its Prime Gaming perks. Last month, the e-retailer gave away Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Bethesda's hit prequel to the first Wolfenstein adventure, as one of more than 20 free games offered to Prime members.

Not feeling Minecraft Legends? You can find a full list of all the free titles Prime Gaming is offering in April below. Just be sure to claim your title before it's gone by heading to the Amazon Prime Gaming site, clicking on the game you want, and tapping "Get Game."

Everything new on Prime Gaming in April

Available now

- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

- Minecraft Legends (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

- Gravity Circuit (Amazon Games App)

- Paleo Pines (Amazon Games App)

- Clouds & Sheep 2 (Amazon Games App)

April 10

- DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

- Endless Space - Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

- God's Trigger (GOG Code)

- New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector's Edition

- Projection: First Light (Amazon Games App)

- Faraway: Director's Cut (Amazon Games App)

April 17

- Gloomhaven (Epic Games Store)

- The Last Spell (GOG Code)

- Fashion Police Squad (Epic Games Store)

- Genesis Noir (Amazon Games App)

- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (GOG Code)

- Berserk Boy (GOG Code)

- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish (Epic Games Store)

- Wild Country (GOG Code)

April 24

- Thief Gold (GOG Code)

- Troublemaker (Epic Games Store)

- Kraken Academy!! (Amazon Games App)

- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)