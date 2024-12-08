Sony and Apple reportedly working on bringing PSVR 2 controllers to the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro hasn't exactly been the next iPod or iPhone, with many turned off by its eye-watering $3,500 price tag and disappointing gaming ecosystem — a lynchpin of the VR market. But the latter, at least, could change soon thanks to a new partnership between Apple and PlayStation maker Sony.

In the latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports the Vision Pro could gain support for Sony PSVR 2 hand controllers. Controllers for the PS5's second-generation virtual reality headset aren't available for purchase on their own, but as part of the deal, Sony is expected to start selling PSVR 2 controllers through Apple's online storefront and Apple Stores. Currently, the VisionPro supports both PS5 DualSense and Xbox controllers, which Apple sells along with other third-party accessories for its mixed-reality headset.

Sony has apparently been working on adding PSVR 2 controller support for months after Apple approached the company about a partnership earlier this year. Meanwhile, "Apple has discussed the plan with third-party developers, asking them if they’d integrate support into their games," Gurman writes, which is an exciting development. Beyond extending support for its existing Apple Arcade service, the iPhone maker hasn't done much to gear the Vision Pro toward gaming, and there are precious few native visionOS games available for early adopters.

Interestingly, an official announcement was set to confirm the PSVR 2 controller compatibility weeks ago, but some technical snafus have pushed the reveal back. There's no word yet on when the partnership will materialize.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple's keen to use the controllers for more than just gaming though, according to Bloomberg. On top of playing the best VR games, the controllers would be able to navigate visionOS and programs like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop where the Vision Pro's eye-and-hand-tracking, while excellent, doesn't quite cut it for the level of precision needed.

Since launch, the Vision Pro has lacked any meaningful support for third-party VR controllers. The PSVR 2 Sense controllers are some of the best in the VR space. They easily ranked among the strongest selling points of Sony's revamped virtual reality headset that we highlighted in our PSVR 2 review, though not necessarily enough to justify the hefty price tag and disappointing library of games.

My colleague Rory Mellon said these futuristic-looking, orb-shaped controllers were "extremely comfortable to hold, and feel significantly more sturdy compared to the Quest 3’s flimsy paddles. Sturdiness might not sound like an especially key feature, but trust me when you’re flinging your arms around during an intense session of Beat Saber, you want controllers that won’t slip out of your grip." The PSVR 2 controllers also pack the same next-level haptic feedback as the Dual Sense, which greatly adds to the immersion while you're playing some of the best PSVR 2 games.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it'll be enough to drum up excitement for Apple's over-priced mixed reality headset remains to be seen. Bloomberg’s report noted that Apple has only sold around half a million units so far, and developers weren't exactly chomping at the bit to create native games for the Vision Pro either.