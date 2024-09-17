Logitech's new G915 X is less than an inch thick but as clicky as ever

News
By
published

Between the G915 X with its thin design and the Pro Series loaded features, there's a lot to love

Logitech&#039;s new G915X keyboard
(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech is currently holding its Logi Play event in which it announced several new devices, including the low-profile G915X gaming keyboard. The Pro Series mice and keyboards also have high-end features for gamers who demand the best of the best. 

None of Logitech's new gaming peripherals are for the budget-friendly PC gamer, though, but they do look lovely.

Logitech G915 X low-profile keyboards

The new Logitech G915 X low-profile keyboards seem to offer everything a PC gamer could want. The main selling point is the depth of 23mm (.91 inches). It also comes with a redesigned galvanic switch, which improves the stability of the keys for better and quieter typing. 

The company also reduced the switch actuation point from 1.5 to 1.3mm, a critical adjustment for PC gamers.

There are three models in total: the G915 X LIGHTSPEED full-size keyboard, which sells for $229; the G915 X LIGHTSPEED TKL at $199; and the G915 X Wired Gaming Keyboard which goes for $179. 

The LIGHTSPEED model offers Tri-mode connectivity, which means you can connect it to your PC through the company's best-in-class 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth or wired modes. It's always nice to have options.

As you might expect, plenty of RGB lights offer about 16.8 million color options. There are 9 G-keys for the usual customization and macros on gaming keyboards.

Logitech Pro Series mice and keyboards

Logitech's new GHT DEX mice

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Pro Series offerings are also impressive (and expensive). The PRO X Superlight 2 DEX is a premium gaming mouse with a $159 price tag. The company also showed off the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED for $129, and the PRO X TKL Rapid Gaming Keyboard costs $169. 

The high-end Superlight 2 DEX is an asymmetrical mouse with a right-handed design developed with feedback from professional gamers. Everything about it screams high-end. It could easily be one of the best gaming mice on the market, but we'll definitely have to test it.

While the other devices are a little more affordable, $129 for a mouse is hardly budget-friendly, and it still has plenty of performance features, such as state-of-the-art components and performance enhancements for high-level gameplay.

Both mice are scheduled to go on sale today, September 17. 

The keyboard will launch in December, featuring a tenkeyless design in a magnetic analog switch keyboard with adjustable actuation points. As mentioned, it's $169, so it's in the middle price range for performance gaming keyboards, but it sounds promising. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Lenovo Legion Go
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8APU1 83E1 -...
Walmart
$749.99
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
3
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
$499
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(16GB RAM AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion GO 8APU1 Ryzen...
Newegg
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
$749.99
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
6
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(Black)
Our Review
7
Lenovo Legion Go Gaming...
Macy's
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB)
8
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
GameStop
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
10
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.