Logitech's new G915 X is less than an inch thick but as clicky as ever

Logitech is currently holding its Logi Play event in which it announced several new devices, including the low-profile G915X gaming keyboard. The Pro Series mice and keyboards also have high-end features for gamers who demand the best of the best.

None of Logitech's new gaming peripherals are for the budget-friendly PC gamer, though, but they do look lovely.

Logitech G915 X low-profile keyboards

The new Logitech G915 X low-profile keyboards seem to offer everything a PC gamer could want. The main selling point is the depth of 23mm (.91 inches). It also comes with a redesigned galvanic switch, which improves the stability of the keys for better and quieter typing.

The company also reduced the switch actuation point from 1.5 to 1.3mm, a critical adjustment for PC gamers.

There are three models in total: the G915 X LIGHTSPEED full-size keyboard, which sells for $229; the G915 X LIGHTSPEED TKL at $199; and the G915 X Wired Gaming Keyboard which goes for $179.

The LIGHTSPEED model offers Tri-mode connectivity, which means you can connect it to your PC through the company's best-in-class 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth or wired modes. It's always nice to have options.

As you might expect, plenty of RGB lights offer about 16.8 million color options. There are 9 G-keys for the usual customization and macros on gaming keyboards.

Logitech Pro Series mice and keyboards

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Pro Series offerings are also impressive (and expensive). The PRO X Superlight 2 DEX is a premium gaming mouse with a $159 price tag. The company also showed off the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED for $129, and the PRO X TKL Rapid Gaming Keyboard costs $169.

The high-end Superlight 2 DEX is an asymmetrical mouse with a right-handed design developed with feedback from professional gamers. Everything about it screams high-end. It could easily be one of the best gaming mice on the market, but we'll definitely have to test it.

While the other devices are a little more affordable, $129 for a mouse is hardly budget-friendly, and it still has plenty of performance features, such as state-of-the-art components and performance enhancements for high-level gameplay.

Both mice are scheduled to go on sale today, September 17.

The keyboard will launch in December, featuring a tenkeyless design in a magnetic analog switch keyboard with adjustable actuation points. As mentioned, it's $169, so it's in the middle price range for performance gaming keyboards, but it sounds promising.