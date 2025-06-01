I’ve used the Logitech G522 for two weeks — this is why it's my new favorite gaming headset

If you’re a gamer like me, then you’re familiar with Logitech G gaming headsets like the G Pro and Astro lines. While those are phenomenal devices, they’re admittedly too expensive for most folks. Thankfully, the new Logitech G522 Lightspeed is here to deliver a premium gaming headset experience at an affordable price.

In my experience this headset ticks all the right boxes. It delivers crystal clear sound that puts you right in the middle of a game, and can last up to 70 hours with its RGB lighting disabled. The headset’s lightweight and flexible design also makes it easy to wear during extended gaming sessions. It also offers three connectivity options and a removable microphone.

We’ll have a full review of the Logitech G522 Lightspeed soon, but I want to detail why I’ve fallen in love with this device after using it for the past two weeks. Right now, it’s easily one of the best gaming headsets out there. Here are three reasons why.

Comfortable to wear

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A gaming headset can have the best audio and last for dozens of hours, but if it’s not comfortable to wear, then I’m looking elsewhere. This isn’t a problem with the G522 Lightspeed, as it’s one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve worn.

The dual-layer memory foam ear cups not only cushion, but they also keep your ears relatively cool. The earcups are pretty large and do an excellent job of covering my ears entirely. I prefer the soft fabric covering the ear cups over the leather found on similar devices, so I’m glad Logitech went with fabric.

You can’t adjust the headband’s length, but its suspension band helps accommodate most head sizes—even a big head like mine. The suspension band has ridges that provide better airflow to keep one's head cool. And since the G522 Lightspeed only weighs 290g, or a little over half a pound, I sometimes forget I'm wearing it.

Excellent audio quality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The G522 Lightspeed offers excellent audio in whatever game you’re playing. It’s easy to tell where in-game sounds are coming from, which can prevent enemies from sneaking up on you in first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. But even outside of competitive games, the spatial audio offers a more immersive experience.

This headset offers fantastic bass that helps everything sound richer and fuller. Beast roars in Monster Hunter Wilds sound punchy and convincing, as do shotgun blasts in Doom: The Dark Ages. Bass, or the lack thereof, is something that can make or break speakers for me, so I’m glad the G522 Lightspeed doesn’t disappoint in this area.

Speaking of sound quality, the removable 48 kHz mic helps you sound great, whether you’re playing online or in a video call. I recorded a clip of myself talking, and was pleased with how full my voice sounded. The friends I played Monster Hunter Wilds with also said I sounded as good on the G522 Lightspeed as I do on the much more expensive Corsair Virtuoso Max.

Long battery life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Logitech says the headset can last up to 70 hours with RGB disabled and up to 30 hours with RGB turned on. Based on my experience, I’m inclined to believe this claim.

I’ve used the G522 Lightspeed for two weeks and haven’t had to charge it yet. Mind you, I’m playing with RGB turned off and have probably used it for a total of 20 hours between gaming and video calls. Regardless, this is a truly long-lasting headset that won’t quickly run out of battery at an inopportune time.

Bottom line

A great gaming headset that doesn't cost an arm and a leg can be difficult to find, but the Logitech G522 Lightspeed makes that task much easier.

It’s comfortable to wear, delivers awesome audio quality and can last for weeks between recharges. I haven't finished putting it through its paces, but based on my experience so far this is shaping up to be another winning Logitech headset that’s great for gamers and PC users alike.

We’ll have a full review of the Logitech G522 for you soon, so stay tuned!