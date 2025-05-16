I test gaming devices for a living — here are 7 peripherals I recommend right now

Welcome to Gaming Week! This article is part of Tom’s Guide’s inaugural Gaming Week, an entire week of content dedicated to all things gaming. From insights into the latest hardware, guides to the best games you can play today, to the essential accessories we can't play without. Tom’s Guide Gaming Week will guide you through the world of video games in 2025.

While you don’t need much beyond a gaming machine and a low-latency monitor or TV to really get starting with gaming, you can seriously enhance your experience with the right accessories.

I’m a tech journalist and a lifelong gamer, so I’m always testing the latest gaming gear. To that end, one of my goals is to help readers — and fellow gamers — find peripherals, such as the best gaming monitors, best PC game controllers and best gaming headsets out there.

And since it’s Gaming Week here at Tom’s Guide, I wanted to devote an article to serve that purpose.

If you own one of the best gaming PCs or consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, I can help you find the best gaming gear. Below are the seven gaming peripherals I recommend to help take your gaming to the next level.

Gaming peripherals

Alienware AW3425DW: $799 at Amazon The Alienware AW3425DW QD-OLED is a worthy successor to my beloved Alienware AW3423DWF. This updated model now offers a faster 240Hz refresh rate and a lower 0.03ms response time for smoother gaming. It also has a more space-saving design thanks to its flat stand. You get all that with the same 34-inch 1440p QD-OLED curved display we’ve come to love. The fact that this monitor is $799 makes it a must-have for any gaming setup.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P: was $129 now $95 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P is compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest. Sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes games feel more immersive. With intuitive controls, an elastic headband and adjustable memory foam earcups, the Arctis Nova 5P is extremely comfortable. It also boasts an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours, and a 15-minute charge gives you about 5 hours of playing time. Note that you’ll need the Arctis Nova 5X to use with your Xbox.

Scuf Valor Pro: $109 at Amazon The Scuf Valor Pro packs many features you’d expect from Scuf, including an ergonomic design, responsive controls, remappable buttons and custom face plates. Though it lacks wireless connectivity and customization software, its relatively low cost for a pro controller makes it enticing.

Furmax Height Adjustable Gaming Desk: at Amazon This 55-inch Furmax gaming desk is perfect for both work and gaming. It’s spacious enough to accommodate your peripherals and even a medium-sized desktop. The desk has a sturdy build that can hold up to 140 pounds. Best of all, it’s easy to assemble and relatively affordable for all it provides.

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless: was $159 now $129 at Amazon The Corsair K65 Plus Wireless is an excellent 75% gaming keyboard thanks to its smooth switches, sound-dampening and programmable RGB lighting. It’s also hot-swappable for good measure. Though we wish it had an aluminum frame and more distinguishing features, its $159 price tag is cheaper than the competition.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: was $179 now $145 at Amazon The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is an incredible mouse for gaming, boasting a maximum DPI of 32,000 and a 4,000Hz polling rate so you never miss a shot. It’s a no-frills mouse without any RGB lighting, a premium matte finish, and a light-as-air construction. It builds on its predecessor's strengths and delivers the ultimate gaming experience for the competitively-minded.