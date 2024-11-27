I test game controllers for a living — these are the Black Friday deals I would buy

The big week is upon us — Black Friday deals are here. Whether you just bagged a great deal on a new PS5, or if you've gotten your hands on one of the best games of the year, there are many excellent deals on some of the best controllers out there.

As a writer for the Reviews team at Tom's Guide, and an avid gamer, I've spent months testing and reviewing controllers for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch — I've even written about some of the latest improvements in controller technology. This is all to say that I know a thing or two about what makes a controller great, and now is your chance to get your hands on them without breaking the bank.

There are currently big discounts on the biggest names in the business — you can save $20 on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Some of the best deals are a little harder to find, though, with some stand-out third party controller deals like the excellent GameSir G7 SE available for 20% off on Amazon.

Read on for my picks for the best controller deals this Black Friday. Be sure to also check out our Black Friday deals live blog for all the latest.

About the Author

Eve Butt Staff Writer (Reviews) Eve is the controller expert at Tom's Guide, reviewing both the most affordable budget controllers, or the highest-performance Pro controllers out there. In her free time, she is a gamer who plays a wide variety of both high-skill ceiling as well as more casual games on PC, PlayStation and Switch.

The best Black Friday controller deals

Best PS5 Controller PlayStation DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Save 28% on the DualSense for the PlayStation 5, one of the most advanced controllers ever made. Packed full of features, including haptic feedback and adaptive trigger, this is gamepad will be your best friend for any of the best PS5 games. It's a perfect discount for anyone looking to get a second controller for Player 2. In a face-off against the Xbox Series X controller, the PS5 mainstay is a little weaker in some aspects, but we thought it was a great fit for the console in our PS5 review.

Best Xbox Controller Microsoft Xbox Series X/S controller: was $59 now $39 at Target Until Wednesday, you can grab the Xbox Series X controller while saving $20. It's a nice discount to a controller that prioritises simplicity and comfort over the rival DualSense. Anyone who has played on an Xbox will recognise the classic layout and grip, which makes this a go-to gamepad for long gaming sessions. PC gamers will also find a lot to like, as the controller is compatible with Windows — this is one of my favorite options for when my keyboard and mouse can't perform, such as in racing games.

Best Xbox Pro Controller Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 controller: was $179 now $140 at Walmart Save nearly $40 on the highest performance Xbox controller available. This beast provides adjustable triggers, with hair trigger locks, as well as back paddles for additional button assignments. It also boasts a circular D-Pad, something that will take a while to get used to but make inputs more consistent in fighting games, for example. We gave it 4.5 stars in our Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 review, just about held back from a perfect score due to the high price. This deal just about resolves that problem — while $140 is still a lot for a controller, this is something that anyone taking competitive gaming seriously on the Xbox ought to consider.

Best budget Xbox controller GameSir G7 SE: was $44 now $35 at Amazon You can save a sweet 20% the GameSir G7 SE right now, one of the most underrated third-party Xbox controllers out there — worthy of the prestigious Editor's Choice award. This is an officially licensed Xbox controller, compatible with PC, Xbox Series consoles and Xbox One. It uses both Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks, a technology that entirely eliminates stick drift as well as providing greater accuracy. The G7 SE provides similar performance to a $100+ Pro controller, so being able to grab one for less than a standard Xbox Series controller is a fantastic opportunity. I gave the gamepad a well-deserved 4.5 stars in my GameSir G7 SE review. The G7 is available in lots of colors, with the only catch being that it's wired-only. If you're playing at PC and don't mind another cable to manage, this is a great budget option.