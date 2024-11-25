Save big on the Games of the Year this Black Friday — up to 67% off Elden Ring, Astro Bot, Final Fantasy and more

Black Friday deals are coming fast, all in the lead up to the big day itself. With massive savings on games, there is no better time to grab some of the biggest and best releases of 2024.

Right now, you can get discounts on the five nominees for The Game Awards' prestigious title of Game Of The Year. These are some of the cheapest and best deals around for some of the most sought after titles, such as Elden Ring at its lowest ever price. These deals are perfect if you haven't had chance to play the games on the list before the winner announcement on December 12th.

Here are the best deals for games on the nominees list.

Game deals

Elden Ring: was $60 now $19 @ Amazon

Grab the base edition of Elden Ring at its lowest ever price. While this version does not contain the GOTY nominated expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, this is the most affordable way to give the game a shot before dipping your toes in the expansion pack. It was one of the highest rated games of 2022, and was well received when in our Elden Ring review. This deal will save you a sensational 67%, or over $40 — don't miss out on this one.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree edition: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

The best way of playing the GOTY-nominated expansion is to pick up this bundle, which includes both the downloadable content pack 'Shadow of the Erdtree' and the base game of Elden Ring. Don't be fooled though, in terms of content, this is essentially two games in one. Be prepared for difficult boss fights and in-depth exploration of a beautifully realized world. It can be yours for a massive $28 discount from the retail price, all thanks to Black Friday.

Astro Bot: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Astro Bot is one of the biggest surprises of the year, and the cutest nominee for Game of the Year in my opinion. Expect fun for all the family, showcasing all of the most iconic Sony and PlayStation characters and properties. Although its a little short, we found that it was one of the most fun PS5 games money can buy right now in our Astro Bot review — the amount of collectibles meant that it has depth for those looking to scour the colorful levels for all of their secrets. The neat discount of $10 that should encourage more people to give this game a chance.

Balatro Special Edition: was $30 now $19 @ Best Buy

You can grab the special edition of the arguable underdog nominee for Game of the Year, Balatro, at its lowest ever price. This is a deck-building, roguelike based on poker, and took the world by storm as a viral sensation. Don't be fooled by the indie presentation — this will get anyone hooked on its addictively simple gameplay loop, making it one of our favorite games of 2024 so far. The special edition includes 10 physical cards from the game, making it a perfect gift for existing Balatro fans, as well as card collectors. The discount here is massive, with Black Friday providing nearly 40% off the most content-rich version of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $39

The anticipated second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, FFVII Rebirth is one of the most beautiful RPGs ever made. This game is absolutely packed with content, providing hundreds of hours of activities — at nearly half price, Black Friday is a great time to give Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a shot. We loved how the side quests and minigames provided a huge amount of depth to the gameplay, and consider it a must-own PS5 title in our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review. If you haven't played the first game, Final Fantasy VII remake, you can also pick that one up for just $32 on PS5

Metaphor: ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest RPG from the publisher behind the famous Persona series, this is one of the least well-known entries on the list, yet is fully deserving of its nomination. We gave the game a 4.5 star rating in our Metaphor: ReFantazio review, and praised the game for both its quality of life improvements over other Atlus RPGs, as well as the more mature story — don't let the anime visuals fool you. With the Black Friday $20 discount, those of you who may be dubious about the game can give it a go with less of a financial investment— the long playtime makes it well worth the $49.